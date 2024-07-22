2024 Most Outstanding High School Graduate

Development program

This year’s MOHSG introduced several changes:

DepEd Collaboration: A stronger partnership with the Department of Education aims to continuously empower young leaders and influence future policymaking. JCI Davao, Inc. is now involved in the student leadership formation programs of DepEd and hopes to foster more partnerships as part of MOHSG.

University Fair: Unlike previous years, this year’s MOHSG culmination included a University Fair. This addition aimed to give graduating students a glimpse of what local universities offer and highlight the progression of quality education in Davao City.

Less Focus on Academic Achievement: Previously, academic performance accounted for 35% of the evaluation criteria. This year, JCI Davao, Inc. reallocated this to focus more on the development of the nominees. “The words ‘burnout’ and ‘pressured’ have become common themes we hear from the nominees year by year,” shares Chin. "This is why we emphasize that more than being a competition, MOHSG is a development program."