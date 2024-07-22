2024 Most Outstanding High School Graduate
The Search for the Most Outstanding High School Graduate (MOHSG) began in 1965, initiated by the Davao Jaycees, Inc., now known as Junior Chamber International (JCI) Davao, Inc. This project was designed to recognize exceptional high school students across various schools in Davao City.
This commendable program has provided a platform to acknowledge outstanding students and has inspired the youth of Davao City to strive for academic and holistic excellence. The success stories of the program's alumni, who now excel in various fields, are a testament to the transformative power of MOHSG.
“For the past 59 years, MOHSG has become a premier development program where nominees undergo various trainings (Project Management, Peer Counselling, Leadership, etc.), exposure programs (Pawikan Sanctuary or PAWICAMP, PH Eagle Foundation or Project Malaya, Kamp Pagasa, etc.) and showcase their skills (Essay Writing, Interview, Project Pitch, etc.),” says John Chin, Project Chair of MOHSG57. "From this, the best performing student is hailed as the MOHSG."
Development program
This year’s MOHSG introduced several changes:
DepEd Collaboration: A stronger partnership with the Department of Education aims to continuously empower young leaders and influence future policymaking. JCI Davao, Inc. is now involved in the student leadership formation programs of DepEd and hopes to foster more partnerships as part of MOHSG.
University Fair: Unlike previous years, this year’s MOHSG culmination included a University Fair. This addition aimed to give graduating students a glimpse of what local universities offer and highlight the progression of quality education in Davao City.
Less Focus on Academic Achievement: Previously, academic performance accounted for 35% of the evaluation criteria. This year, JCI Davao, Inc. reallocated this to focus more on the development of the nominees. “The words ‘burnout’ and ‘pressured’ have become common themes we hear from the nominees year by year,” shares Chin. "This is why we emphasize that more than being a competition, MOHSG is a development program."
Top winners and finalists
This year’s MOHSG judging criteria were: Academic Portfolio - 15%; Project Management - 15%; Skills - 45%; and MOHSG Engagement - 25%.
Awarded as the grand winner was Ishi Mae Lequin of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School while Keene Yael Dampal of the Philippine Science High School Southern Mindanao Campus and Ronn Julius Sabuya of the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Davao were declared as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Ramon Tirol Leadership Award went to Alexa Aquino of the Christian Colleges of Southeast Asia while JCI Davao’s Best Project Award was given to Sean Rupert Dupa of Davao Christian High School.
Other finalists included Lorraine Alisin of Holy Cross College of Calinan, Inc.; Louise Jerianne Rodaje of the University of the Immaculate Conception-Bajada Campus; Kent Paul Sitoy of Davao City National High School; Matias John Mercado of Brokenshire College Toril; and Jullerel Melliza of Lamanan National High School.
As the MOHSG continues to evolve, it remains a beacon of inspiration for the youth of Davao City, encouraging them to achieve greatness beyond academics. With each passing year, the program not only celebrates excellence but also cultivates future leaders who are ready to make a beneficial influence on the community.
Special thanks to JCI Davao, Inc. for the official photos.
