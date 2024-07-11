25 Years of Torre Lorenzo

Going beyond student residences: Expanding to more locations and projects

This passion for excellence and desire to elevate lifestyles enabled TLDC to enter sub-prime locations in Manila, Batangas, and Davao and gentrify these areas, increasing values, and contributing to the economic improvement of its host areas.

From pioneering premium university residences, it expanded into integrated-use and hospitality developments. Its partnerships with international brands like Dusit International and The Ascott Limited elevated TLDC’s offerings to world-class standards.

Parallel to its business growth, Torre Lorenzo also strengthened its community initiatives. It continuously works with the communities where it does business and participates in programs aligned with its mission such as providing livelihood, supporting access to education and health services, and protecting the environment. It has a P10 million scholarship fund for the children of fallen soldiers in partnership with Armed Forced of the Philippines Educational Benefit Systems Office (AFP-EBSO). It supports primary school students in Davao through provision of school supplies and educational materials.

The company’s progress is also evident in how it incorporates sustainable features into its developments.

“We are proud to say that we walk the talk when it comes to sustainability efforts. We impute environment-friendly measures in our design – not because everybody else is doing it, but because it makes sense,” says TLDC Chief Operations Officer Cathy Casares-Ko.

One of its unprecedented moves is the installation of a 756-unit solar farm in Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort in Mabini, Davao de Oro with an output of 415.8kWp, equivalent to 6,084 trees planted yearly, and reduce carbon emissions by 251 metric tons annually.

Its commitment to quality and excellence did not go unnoticed. Torre Lorenzo was hailed as the country’s Best Boutique Developer for three years at Property Guru’s Philippines Property Awards. It was also named as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia and Most Caring Companies for two consecutive years.