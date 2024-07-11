25 Years of Torre Lorenzo

Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC) turns 25 years – from its first tower along Taft Avenue Manila, it has grown its portfolio to 16 towers, four hotels, three serviced residences, and five master-planned communities in 13 prime locations in the country. But more than just buildings, it has set the bar in the country’s real estate industry in terms of innovation, property management, and lasting value.
As it celebrates its 25th year in the industry, Torre Lorenzo honors its history, experience, and passion for excellence that brought the company to where it is today.
Staying true to the vision: Elevating the student lifestyle
Torre Lorenzo was established in 1999. At a time when student accommodations near top universities in the country were cramped and unconducive to learning, TLDC Chief Executive Officer Tomas Lorenzo saw an opportunity to create premium, safe, and convenient residential spaces close to schools to improve the student living experience.
“Filipino families place great value on their children’s education, and allowing them to be in an environment conducive to learning without having to go through traffic is a convenience that Filipinos are willing to pay for,” CEO Lorenzo said.
The company went on to build more student residences in key locations using the learnings it gained from its initial projects, making each project better than the last.
Torre Lorenzo didn’t just put up buildings but made sure that each project was taken care of by its in-house property management. The goals were straightforward: keep the buildings clean, ensure the residents’ safety and security, and advocate for continuous improvement.
CEO Lorenzo himself would regularly go around the properties to inspect and converse with residents allowing him to gain feedback on projects and insights on how to improve operations.
This strategy of maintaining the properties coupled with good after-sales service allows unit owners to benefit from the growing value appreciation of their investments.
Going beyond student residences: Expanding to more locations and projects
This passion for excellence and desire to elevate lifestyles enabled TLDC to enter sub-prime locations in Manila, Batangas, and Davao and gentrify these areas, increasing values, and contributing to the economic improvement of its host areas.
From pioneering premium university residences, it expanded into integrated-use and hospitality developments. Its partnerships with international brands like Dusit International and The Ascott Limited elevated TLDC’s offerings to world-class standards.
Parallel to its business growth, Torre Lorenzo also strengthened its community initiatives. It continuously works with the communities where it does business and participates in programs aligned with its mission such as providing livelihood, supporting access to education and health services, and protecting the environment. It has a P10 million scholarship fund for the children of fallen soldiers in partnership with Armed Forced of the Philippines Educational Benefit Systems Office (AFP-EBSO). It supports primary school students in Davao through provision of school supplies and educational materials.
The company’s progress is also evident in how it incorporates sustainable features into its developments.
“We are proud to say that we walk the talk when it comes to sustainability efforts. We impute environment-friendly measures in our design – not because everybody else is doing it, but because it makes sense,” says TLDC Chief Operations Officer Cathy Casares-Ko.
One of its unprecedented moves is the installation of a 756-unit solar farm in Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort in Mabini, Davao de Oro with an output of 415.8kWp, equivalent to 6,084 trees planted yearly, and reduce carbon emissions by 251 metric tons annually.
Its commitment to quality and excellence did not go unnoticed. Torre Lorenzo was hailed as the country’s Best Boutique Developer for three years at Property Guru’s Philippines Property Awards. It was also named as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia and Most Caring Companies for two consecutive years.
Leading the way: Designing for tomorrow
At 25, Torre Lorenzo is just starting to move forward with much energy and is building a history of real estate achievements.
Its vision is to create an impact on the real estate landscape by being the leader in innovative design, exceptional workmanship, and personalized service.
It will introduce bold, forward-thinking projects, and champion new standards of sustainability and livability. With a commitment to technological innovation, Torre Lorenzo will create spaces that are intelligent, and enhance the human experience.
By understanding the evolving needs and aspirations of the people who will be living, working, and playing in its spaces, the company will design environments that will enrich their lives. Its projects will continue to uplift the lives of residents, elevate the experience of guests, ensure the success of its partners, and create pride in its host communities.
“The next 25 years will bring tremendous change,” says Business Development Manager Monica Lorenzo. “But Torre Lorenzo will be at the forefront, leading the way and continuing to raise the bar for what is possible in real estate.”
Honoring partners on its 25th year
To commemorate its 25th year, Torre Lorenzo gathered its partners, employees, and friends in a meaningful celebration.
It was a three-act program that paid homage to its heritage, accomplishments, and what it envisions to achieve in the future. Its 25 industry partners were given the inaugural Impact Award for their remarkable contributions to fulfilling Torre Lorenzo’s vision and impact on the real estate industry.
In his speech, Tomas Lorenzo shares: “I’d like to think that we have not just built in the past 25 years, but we have also raised the bar for the industry. We have laid the groundwork and allowed it to evolve and grow, influenced by time, culture, the environment, technology, and creativity. Our history, our experience, and our passion for excellence has brought us here today."
TLDC is the real estate developer behind dusitD2 Hotel, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort in the Davao Region. Recently it launched its newest project – Crown Residences at Tierra Davao, its first residential development in Davao City – envisioned to bring a new level of living with its prestigious location, premium development, and thoughtfully designed amenities. PR