3-day celebration of culinary excellence, culture, community

Tagum City – NutriAsia, the Philippines’ leading condiments and sauces manufacturer, proudly partnered with Tagum City Tourism for the Humba Festival 2025, held from November 12 to 14, 2025. The three-day celebration showcased the vibrant cultural spirit of Tagum City, along with the creativity and skills of local culinary professionals, students, and food enthusiasts.

This partnership, led by the Tagum City Tourism Council and NutriAsia Foodservice, brought together top hospitality establishments, chefs, and aspiring talents through a series of culinary activities and cultural showcases. NutriAsia highlighted its portfolio of beloved Filipino brands, including Datu Puti, Silver Swan, Papa, UFC, Mafran, Jufran, and Mang Tomas, with support from co-sponsors Solane LPG, Chingu PH, and Locally.