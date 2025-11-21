3-day celebration of culinary excellence, culture, community

Tagum City – NutriAsia, the Philippines’ leading condiments and sauces manufacturer, proudly partnered with Tagum City Tourism for the Humba Festival 2025, held from November 12 to 14, 2025. The three-day celebration showcased the vibrant cultural spirit of Tagum City, along with the creativity and skills of local culinary professionals, students, and food enthusiasts.
This partnership, led by the Tagum City Tourism Council and NutriAsia Foodservice, brought together top hospitality establishments, chefs, and aspiring talents through a series of culinary activities and cultural showcases. NutriAsia highlighted its portfolio of beloved Filipino brands, including Datu Puti, Silver Swan, Papa, UFC, Mafran, Jufran, and Mang Tomas, with support from co-sponsors Solane LPG, Chingu PH, and Locally.
DAY 1 — November 12, 2025
Culinary demo with Chef Decker Gokioco
The festival began with a large gathering of over 100 hotel and restaurant owners, chefs, and Tagum-grown culinary professionals.
Guest chef Decker Gokioco led an engaging live cooking demonstration, inspiring the audience with techniques and dishes that showcased NutriAsia’s Taste of Success program. His session focused on innovation rooted in the flavors and traditions of Tagum cuisine.
DAY 2 — November 13, 2025
Professional culinary and beverage competitions
The second day featured competitions designed to highlight the culinary excellence of Tagum’s professionals. These included the NutriAsia Foodservice Culinary Professional Competition and the Blended Juice Drink Competition for the Professional Division.
Barangay representatives also took the spotlight in the afternoon, each presenting a personalized twist on the classic Humba dish. Their entries showcased both creativity and community pride, further enriching the festival atmosphere.
DAY 3 — November 14, 2025
Inter-school culinary and mixology challenges
The final day opened with the Inter-School Culinary Competition, where student-chefs from Tagum, Panabo, Davao, and neighboring areas prepared their signature versions of Humba. Their dishes reflected a blend of youth, creativity, and respect for tradition.
In the afternoon, the excitement continued with the Inter-School Mocktail and Cocktail Showdown, sponsored by Locally. Students displayed their skills in beverage preparation, presenting drink creations that highlighted technique, flavor balance, and presentation.
The festival concluded with the official Awarding Ceremony at the Jesus V. Ayala Hall in Apokon, Tagum City, where winners from all categories were recognized for their outstanding talent and dedication.
A celebration of community and culture
Now in its fifth year, the Humba Festival remains one of Tagum City’s most anticipated cultural and culinary events. The 2025 celebration successfully highlighted the city’s rich flavors, vibrant traditions, and the creativity of its culinary community.
Through NutriAsia’s collaboration with Tagum City Tourism, this year’s festival further reinforced the role of Filipino cuisine in uniting communities and celebrating local heritage. NutriAsia continues its mission to support culinary talent across the Philippines through programs that champion skill, innovation, and passion. PR