30 new names added in 71st Palanca Awards

THE Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature celebrated its 71st year, holding the awarding ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center as part of its National Heritage Series.
This year, it added 30 new names—first-time awardees—in its prestigious list of the most prolific Filipino writers, poets, and playwrights. A total of 54 contestants received awards in 20 writing categories in four divisions: Kabataan, English, Filipino, and Regional Languages. Literary luminaries handpicked from their fields evaluated the 1,405 contest entries submitted.
Gracing the night as Guest of Honor and Speaker is award-winning children’s author, columnist, and radio host Luis P. Gatmaitan, M.D. Inducted into the Palanca Awards Hall of Fame in 2005, Dr. Gatmaitan expands his profession as a physician to write children’s storybooks addressing sensitive issues such as disabilities, childhood ailments, and children’s rights, among others.
Currently, he is the Chairperson of the National Council for Children’s Television that oversees the implementation of a child-friendly landscape in Philippine Television.
Adding to his multiple local and international accolades was the night’s Gawad Dangal ng Lahi, a special citation granted by the Palanca Awards to those who have contributed immensely to the development of Philippine literature and have aptly become role models for Filipinos.
Named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr. and sponsored by the , the Palanca Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious literary competition in the country. It upholds the tradition of extending incentives for writers to continuously cultivate Philippine literature. A Palanca medal or recognition is highly coveted in the Filipino writing community here and abroad.
Since 1951, the Palanca Awards has conferred medals and certificates to a total of 2,526 Filipino authors, 26 of which became Hall of Fame awardees for having five first prize-winning works. In championing literature, the Palanca Awards also serves as a treasury of our literary gems, currently holding a total of 2,617 winning works in its archives, spanning the years 1951 to 2023.
Following is the list of winners of the 71st Palanca Awards:
KABATAAN DIVISION
Kabataan Sanaysay
1st Prize - WALANG NAGWAGI (no winner)
2nd Prize - Amancio A. Caponpon V - Aranya sa Kisame
3rd Prize - Glorious Zavannah Exylin C. Alesna - Sa Panahon ng Bagabag at Balisa: Paghagilap sa Pira-pirasong Retaso ng Hinahon at Pa(g)hinga
Kabataan Essay
1st Prize - Francis Roberto San Antonio Sevillena - Living on play in a world on pause
2nd Prize - Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna - The Bully is you
3rd Prize - Rheyn Khrieztine S. Dela Pena - Five More Minutes, Please!
FILIPINO DIVISION
Maikling Kuwento
1st Prize - Peter Solis Nery - Ang Tariktik
2nd Prize - Jay Jomar F. Quintos - Buwaya
3rd - Prize Ella Jane G. Hermonio - Boses Pusa
Maikling Kuwentong Pambata
1st Prize - Jaylord S. Losabia - Si Toyo at si Suka
2nd Prize - Mikka Ann V. Cabangon - Si Liya at ang Dapithapon sa Ilaya
3rd Prize - Iza Maria G. Reyes - Babasagin, babasagin!
Sanaysay
1st Prize - Kimberly Rose L. Pillo - Kung Paanong Nagmukha akong Sponge sa harap ng mga Pinggan
2nd Prize - Al Joseph A. Lumen - Auslander: Mga Danas sa Alemanya
3rd Prize - Edward Joseph Fernandez - Ako ay si Ako nga
Tula
1st Prize - Mikael de Lara Co - Epistolaryo ng Bagamundo at ang tugon ng Multo
2nd Prize - Rogelio dela Rosa Jr. - Ang Hindi Maiwasang Patlang
3rd Prize - Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, M.D. - Ex Novo Mvndo
Tula Para Sa Mga Bata
1st Prize - Dexter B. Gragasin - Tutula, Tutuli, Tutulo
2nd Prize - Genaro R. Gojo Cruz - Ako, mga tulang pambata
3rd Prize - Keisiah Dawn T. Tiaoson - Tugma ng Buhay kong Payak
Dulang May Isang Yugto
1st Prize - Eljay Castro Deldoc - Ang Lipnayan ng ating mga Katawan
2nd Prize - Dan Ian Paulo B. Mariposque - The Divine Family
3rd Prize - Dustin Edward D. Celestino - Fermata
Dulang Ganap Ang Haba
1st Prize - Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca - Nekropolis
2nd Prize - Christian R. Vallez - Pingkian
3rd Prize - Joshua Lim So - Atin ang Panahon
Dulang Pampelikula
1st Prize - Jonathan P. Jurilla - Love Child
2nd Prize Jimmy F. Flores (co-author) and Emmanuel Q. Palo (co-author) - Elehiya
3rd Prize - Raymund T. Barcelon - Beki Naman
REGIONAL DIVISION
Short Story-Cebuano
1st Prize - Neile Genica M. Sy - Lenteng Pilokilay
2nd Prize - John Dante - Ang Magsusulat Nga Haduol na sa Kamatayon
3rd Prize - CD Borden - Alindasay
Short Story-Hiligaynon
1st Prize - Ritchie D. Pagunsan - Kauhaw sa Tingadlaw
2nd Prize - Alvin Q. Larida - Lola Violeta
3rd Prize - Serafin I. Plotria, Jr. - Puno sang Aligotgot
Short Story-Ilokano
1st Prize - Rodolfo D. Agatep Jr. - Diro Ti Disierto
2nd Prize - Jorge Richard P. Guerrero - Idiay Langit, Awan Lanit
3rd Prize - Clarito De Francia - Piglatan
ENGLISH DIVISION
Short Story
1st Prize - Exie Abola Vile - Creatures
2nd Prize - Ian Rosales Casocot - Don’t Follow Me, I Don’t Even Know Where I’m Going
3rd Prize - Katrina D. Torralba - Amadito and Amanda
Short Story For Children
1st Prize - NO WINNER
2nd Prize - Jonny Bernas Pornel - The Legend of Ipot-ipot
3rd Prize - Elvie Victonette B. Razon-Gonzalez - The Race to Uswag
Essay
1st Prize - Rio Renato Pulido-Constantino - The Year of the Periwinkle
2nd Prize - Russell Stanley Geronimo - Profile of a Stateless Person: Notes on a Deportation Proceeding
3rd Prize - Francine M. Marquez - Normalizing Survival
Poetry
1st Prize - Patricia Mariya Shishikura - Translating Wildfires
2nd Prize - Vince Raphael V. Agcaoili - Carrying
3rd Prize - Michael Maniquiz Lou - Reed Meets Delmore Schwartz at a Bar
Poetry Written For Children
1st Prize - John Patrick F. Solano - Odd Numbers
2nd Prize - Ian Rosales Casocot - Bisaya for all that we gugma
3rd Prize - Simone Marie Sales - Paper Planes
One-Act Play
1st Prize - Randy Q. Villanueva - Neneng
2nd Prize - Ian Rosales Casocot - The Midsummer of Manuel Arguilla
3rd Prize - Rossielle Sarabia Manicad - My Lover’s Presscon
Full-Length Play
1st Prize - Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca - Dogsblood
2nd Prize - NO WINNER
3rd Prize - NO WINNER
The 71st Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature by the numbers:
Total number of entries - 1,405
Number of categories - 20
Total number of judges - 57
Total number of winning works - 56
Total number of winners - 54
New winners - 30
Former winners - 24
Male winners - 40
Female winners - 14
Total number of winners (authors) from 1951-2023 – 2,526
Total number of winning works from 1951-2023 – 2,617
Total number of Hall of Famers – 26. PR