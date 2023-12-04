Feature

30 new names added in 71st Palanca Awards

Held at historical PICC as part of its National Heritage Series
30 new names added in 71st Palanca Awards

THE Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature celebrated its 71st year, holding the awarding ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center as part of its National Heritage Series.

This year, it added 30 new names—first-time awardees—in its prestigious list of the most prolific Filipino writers, poets, and playwrights. A total of 54 contestants received awards in 20 writing categories in four divisions: Kabataan, English, Filipino, and Regional Languages. Literary luminaries handpicked from their fields evaluated the 1,405 contest entries submitted.

Gracing the night as Guest of Honor and Speaker is award-winning children’s author, columnist, and radio host Luis P. Gatmaitan, M.D. Inducted into the Palanca Awards Hall of Fame in 2005, Dr. Gatmaitan expands his profession as a physician to write children’s storybooks addressing sensitive issues such as disabilities, childhood ailments, and children’s rights, among others.

Currently, he is the Chairperson of the National Council for Children’s Television that oversees the implementation of a child-friendly landscape in Philippine Television.

Adding to his multiple local and international accolades was the night’s Gawad Dangal ng Lahi, a special citation granted by the Palanca Awards to those who have contributed immensely to the development of Philippine literature and have aptly become role models for Filipinos.

Named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr. and sponsored by the Carlos Palanca Foundation Inc., the Palanca Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious literary competition in the country. It upholds the tradition of extending incentives for writers to continuously cultivate Philippine literature. A Palanca medal or recognition is highly coveted in the Filipino writing community here and abroad.

Since 1951, the Palanca Awards has conferred medals and certificates to a total of 2,526 Filipino authors, 26 of which became Hall of Fame awardees for having five first prize-winning works. In championing literature, the Palanca Awards also serves as a treasury of our literary gems, currently holding a total of 2,617 winning works in its archives, spanning the years 1951 to 2023.

Following is the list of winners of the 71st Palanca Awards:

KABATAAN DIVISION

Kabataan Sanaysay

1st Prize - WALANG NAGWAGI (no winner)

2nd Prize - Amancio A. Caponpon V  - Aranya sa Kisame

3rd Prize - Glorious Zavannah Exylin C. Alesna - Sa Panahon ng Bagabag at Balisa: Paghagilap sa Pira-pirasong Retaso ng Hinahon at Pa(g)hinga

Kabataan Essay

1st Prize - Francis Roberto San Antonio Sevillena - Living on play in a world on pause

2nd Prize - Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna - The Bully is you

3rd Prize - Rheyn Khrieztine S. Dela Pena - Five More Minutes, Please!


FILIPINO DIVISION

Maikling Kuwento

1st Prize - Peter Solis Nery - Ang Tariktik

2nd Prize - Jay Jomar F. Quintos - Buwaya

3rd - Prize Ella Jane G. Hermonio - Boses Pusa

Maikling Kuwentong Pambata

1st Prize - Jaylord S. Losabia - Si Toyo at si Suka

2nd Prize - Mikka Ann V. Cabangon - Si Liya at ang Dapithapon sa Ilaya

3rd Prize - Iza Maria G. Reyes - Babasagin, babasagin!

Sanaysay

1st Prize - Kimberly Rose L. Pillo - Kung Paanong Nagmukha akong Sponge sa harap ng mga Pinggan

2nd Prize - Al Joseph A. Lumen - Auslander: Mga Danas sa Alemanya

3rd Prize - Edward Joseph Fernandez - Ako ay si Ako nga

Tula

1st Prize - Mikael de Lara Co - Epistolaryo ng Bagamundo at  ang tugon ng Multo

2nd Prize - Rogelio dela Rosa Jr. - Ang Hindi Maiwasang Patlang

3rd Prize - Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, M.D. - Ex Novo Mvndo

Tula Para Sa Mga Bata

1st Prize - Dexter B. Gragasin - Tutula, Tutuli, Tutulo

2nd Prize - Genaro R. Gojo Cruz - Ako, mga tulang pambata

3rd Prize - Keisiah Dawn T. Tiaoson - Tugma ng Buhay kong Payak

Dulang May Isang Yugto

1st Prize - Eljay Castro Deldoc - Ang Lipnayan ng ating mga Katawan

2nd Prize - Dan Ian Paulo B. Mariposque - The Divine Family

3rd Prize - Dustin Edward D. Celestino - Fermata

Dulang Ganap Ang Haba

1st Prize - Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca - Nekropolis

2nd Prize - Christian R. Vallez - Pingkian

3rd Prize - Joshua Lim So - Atin ang Panahon

Dulang Pampelikula

1st Prize - Jonathan P. Jurilla - Love Child

2nd Prize Jimmy F. Flores (co-author) and Emmanuel Q. Palo (co-author) - Elehiya

3rd Prize - Raymund T. Barcelon - Beki Naman


REGIONAL DIVISION

Short Story-Cebuano

1st Prize - Neile Genica M. Sy - Lenteng Pilokilay

2nd Prize - John Dante - Ang Magsusulat Nga Haduol na sa Kamatayon

3rd Prize - CD Borden - Alindasay

Short Story-Hiligaynon

1st Prize - Ritchie D. Pagunsan - Kauhaw sa Tingadlaw

2nd Prize - Alvin Q. Larida - Lola Violeta

3rd Prize - Serafin I. Plotria, Jr. - Puno sang Aligotgot

Short Story-Ilokano

1st Prize - Rodolfo D. Agatep Jr. - Diro Ti Disierto

2nd Prize - Jorge Richard P. Guerrero - Idiay Langit, Awan Lanit

3rd Prize - Clarito De Francia - Piglatan

ENGLISH DIVISION

Short Story

1st Prize - Exie Abola Vile - Creatures

2nd Prize - Ian Rosales Casocot - Don’t Follow Me, I Don’t Even Know Where I’m Going

3rd Prize - Katrina D. Torralba - Amadito and Amanda

Short Story For Children

1st Prize - NO WINNER

2nd Prize - Jonny Bernas Pornel - The Legend of Ipot-ipot

3rd Prize - Elvie Victonette B. Razon-Gonzalez - The Race to Uswag

Essay

1st Prize - Rio Renato Pulido-Constantino - The Year of the Periwinkle

2nd Prize - Russell Stanley Geronimo - Profile of a Stateless Person: Notes on a Deportation Proceeding

3rd Prize - Francine M. Marquez - Normalizing Survival

Poetry

1st Prize - Patricia Mariya Shishikura - Translating Wildfires

2nd Prize - Vince Raphael V. Agcaoili - Carrying 

3rd Prize - Michael Maniquiz Lou - Reed Meets Delmore Schwartz at a Bar

Poetry Written For Children

1st Prize - John Patrick F. Solano - Odd Numbers

2nd Prize - Ian Rosales Casocot - Bisaya for all that we gugma

3rd Prize - Simone Marie Sales - Paper Planes

One-Act Play

1st Prize - Randy Q. Villanueva - Neneng

2nd Prize - Ian Rosales Casocot - The Midsummer of Manuel Arguilla

3rd Prize - Rossielle Sarabia Manicad - My Lover’s Presscon

Full-Length Play

1st Prize - Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca - Dogsblood

2nd Prize - NO WINNER

3rd Prize - NO WINNER

The 71st Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature by the numbers:

Total number of entries - 1,405

Number of categories - 20

Total number of judges - 57

Total number of winning works - 56

Total number of winners - 54

New winners - 30

Former winners - 24

Male winners - 40

Female winners - 14

Total number of winners (authors) from 1951-2023 – 2,526

Total number of winning works from 1951-2023 – 2,617

Total number of Hall of Famers – 26. PR

Palanca Awards
Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature
Literature
Filipinos
Philippines
Carlos Palanca
Palanca
71st Palanca Awards
National Heritage Series
Gawad Dangal ng Lahi
Carlos Palanca Foundation Inc.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph