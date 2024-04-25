60IB, stakeholders kick-off Tree Growing Program

Asuncion, Davao del Norte – The 60th Infantry (Mediator) Battalion (60IB) with its partner stakeholders conducted a tree planting activity to kick off its Battalion-wide Tree Growing Program.
An estimated 10,000 tree seedlings were planted during the kick-off activity.
Among the species planted were Narra, Mahogany, Bayog, Dao, and Ilang-ilang. The activity was conducted simultaneously through video teleconferencing attended by all organic personnel and Cafgu of 60IB and was also attended by different partner stakeholders including Nelson F. Plata, MPA, EnP, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (Penro) of Davao del Norte represented by Reil Deloso; Maritess D. Jocson, Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (Cenro) of New Corella, DDN; Kernel Valera, President of Asuncion Davao North Eagles Club (ADNEC); Marissa Manglicmot, Chairman of Brgy. Doña Andrea, Asuncion, DDN; the Youth for Peace Movement-Laak Chapter, POINTY Inc.- Agusan del Sur Chapter, the local government units and the barangay local government units in 60IB area of operations (AO).
The program aims to plant and grow trees to aid in the reforestation of denuded forests which caused fatal flash floods and landslides that harmed the community in the AOR.
This will be conducted at least twice per quarter to take full advantage of 60IB’s manpower and stakeholders to improve the deteriorating effects of climate change and global warming.
This program also forms part of 60IB’s campaign to end illegal logging in the area and neighboring municipalities.
In her statement, Jocson stated that she recognizes 60IB for strongly advocating environmental conservation and protection and that she believes that taking care of our natural resources is a responsibility of everybody. She also added that the activity is significant and in time for the celebration of April as the Month for Planet Earth.
Meanwhile, 60IB encourages and continues to collaborate with the LGU and LGA officials in its AO to come up with an alternative livelihood program for the communities in and nearby Pantaron Range affected by the anti-illegal logging campaign, especially the IPs who used to live through small-scale logging.
The planted trees are expected to be individually monitored by the respective tree growers until fully grown. Furthermore, another tree-growing activity will again be conducted in the following months to cover areas of 60IB that are yet to be restored.