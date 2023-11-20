7 Girl Scouts of Davao City Council shine

The Girl Scouts of the Philippines designed the Chief Girl Scout Medal Scheme, highlighting the Girl Scout’s role in nation-building as exemplified by the Chief Girl Scout. This scheme is built on the Girl Scout’s concept of developing the total girl, making her well-rounded in all aspects — SPIRITUAL, PHYSICAL, MENTAL, EMOTIONAL, and social — through the emphasis on leadership, perseverance, and responsibility towards herself and her community.

The recipients of the Chief Girl Scout Medal Scheme (CGSMS) were commended for “their outstanding service, perseverance, dedication, and zeal in community development” of their work project — Health, Cultural Heritage, Livelihood and Ecology, for one year within their respective barangays.

Seven Senior and Cadet Girl Scouts from the Davao Girl Scout Council, including Shea May A. Cadiong and Leanne Mae T. Saberon from Crossing Bayabas National High School, Erika B. Manila from Talomo National High School, Lorie Mae Deligero and Dinize A. Pradamos from Los Amigos National High School, Wishes C. Raguinan from the Philippine Women’s College, and Precious Heaven Muriel I. Taboada from Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai School of Calinan passed the GSP National Headquarters evaluation.

In an interview, Cadet Girl Scout Sophia Erika B. Manila recalls all the struggles she went through as she started her project knowing that she needed to juggle academic, extracurricular, social, family, and even sacrificing her time and other personal activities while developing her chosen community.

Senior Girl Scout Shea May A. Cadiong in her VTR added that being part of this CGSMS project “taught me how to make a positive impact and create a change for the children’s lives and their happiness brought me joy.”

To Senior Girl Scout Leanne Mae T. Saberon, this “once-in-a-lifetime experience truly, a memorable one for a young lady like me who used to be shy but is now a shining Star in the community. May our footsteps be an inspiration to dream big and achieve our missions in life.” Lagi’t lagi para sa Diyos, kapwa at bayan padayon babaeng scouts! Contributed by Rodalyn D. Orellan