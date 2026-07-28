7 years of humanizing insurance: Etiqa Philippines strengthens trust through transformation

Insurance is ultimately built on trust—the promise to be present when people need help the most. For seven decades, Etiqa Philippines has honored that promise, evolving alongside generations of Filipinos while making protection more accessible, responsive, and relevant. Today, as one of the country's leading composite insurers, it continues that mission through life, health, general insurance, and Takaful solutions anchored on its purpose of humanizing insurance.

Etiqa Philippines recently celebrated its seventh anniversary as the Etiqa brand, marking seven years since the company joined Etiqa International Holdings, the insurance arm of the Maybank Group. While the Etiqa name was introduced in the Philippines in 2019, the company traces its roots back to 1958, giving it nearly 70 years of insurance expertise in serving Filipino individuals, families, and businesses.

The milestone reflects not only seven years of transformation under the Etiqa brand but also a legacy of protection and service that spans generations.

"Seven years as Etiqa represents more than a brand milestone. It reflects our continuous journey of transforming insurance to better serve the evolving needs of Filipinos," said Anthony Lou Bernabe, president and CEO of Etiqa Philippines. "Guided by our purpose of humanizing insurance, we remain committed to simplifying protection, strengthening customer relationships, and delivering on the promises we make to every customer, partner, and community we serve."

Backed by the strength of the Maybank Group, one of Asean's leading financial services groups, Etiqa provides customers with access to a broad ecosystem of insurance and financial solutions. Through its exclusive bancassurance partnership with Maybank Philippines and its Employee Benefits and Group Insurance business, the company serves both individual and corporate clients locally and internationally, including multinational organizations through its partnership with Insurope.

As one of the few insurers in the country with a composite license, Etiqa offers life, non-life, as well as Takaful solutions, under one organization. As a pioneer of Takaful in the Philippines, the company continues to expand access to inclusive and ethical protection offerings for diverse and underserved communities.

One of Etiqa's defining achievements over the past year has been its operational transformation to strengthen reliability, improve service delivery, and rebuild customer confidence. Throughout 2025, the company enhanced claims management, strengthened provider relationships, accelerated turnaround times, and elevated customer service standards, resulting in a significantly improved customer experience for customers, healthcare providers, and business partners.

These efforts translated into meaningful support when customers needed it most. In 2025 alone, Etiqa paid more than ₱3.8 billion in insurance claims, underscoring its commitment to honoring its promises and providing financial protection during life's most critical moments.

This customer-first approach has earned Etiqa consistent recognition from the Insurance Asia Awards since 2021 for initiatives in customer experience, customer service, and corporate social responsibility. The company's move to its new LEED-certified headquarters at The Atrium in Makati further reflects its commitment to innovation, employee well-being, and sustainability.

Seven years after becoming Etiqa, the company continues to build on its legacy with stronger partnerships, operational excellence, and people-centered innovation. Backed by the strength of the Maybank Group and guided by its purpose of humanizing insurance, Etiqa remains committed to making protection more accessible, reliable, and meaningful for Filipinos — today and for generations to come. PR