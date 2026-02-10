A celebration beyond convenience

Although I have lived in Davao City since 2018, my heart still leaps every time I return to my home church, the place where everything started. The church my parents, who serve as pastors, faithfully founded eight years ago in obedience to God’s call. It was here that God’s work in our family first unfolded, and from here that work slowly, beautifully extended to other families. There is something grounding about returning to where God first met you and realizing that He has never stopped moving.

This year’s celebration, however, did not come easy.

Bagyong Basyang arrived with heavy rain, and soon after, a blackout followed. Preparations became harder than anyone expected. Although a full band had been set up and ready, there was no electricity, no generator available at the moment. The electric company later shared that the problem would be difficult to fix, as a falcata tree had hit an electric post. With only a power station running on 30% battery, we were left with just one microphone and one guitar. In an instant, everything that usually makes a celebration feel “grand” was set aside.

Yet instead of panic, there was prayer.

Instead of complaints, there was worship.

We sang with all our hearts, not because the conditions were ideal, but because God is worthy regardless of circumstance. It was, by far, the most powerful congregational worship I have ever witnessed—simple, humble, uncomplaining, and filled with faith.

And in that moment of sincere, wholehearted praise, something remarkable happened. Right after the praise and worship, the electricity came back.

It was more than a technical fix. It felt like a quiet reminder: God does not depend on our resources to move. He responds to faith. He honors hearts that choose worship even when it is inconvenient, uncomfortable, or uncertain.

What stood out most was the culture reflected in that celebration, a community that shows up, serves humbly, listens attentively, and worships wholeheartedly. A culture where generosity is natural, service is joyful, and gratitude is sincere. These are the kinds of values that may not trend online, but they transform lives offline.

The celebration was not defined by perfect conditions, but by God’s perfect timing and presence. It reminded me that real connection, whether with people or with God, thrives not in convenience, but in commitment.

And as the lights came back on that day, one truth became even clearer: even when everything goes dark, God is still at work—and His glory shines brightest in surrendered hearts.