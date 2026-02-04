A Chinese New Year night of shared ties in Davao

The evening opened with the beat of drums and the sinuous movements of a dragon, setting a festive tone before giving way to protocol and purpose, an arc that would later return to applause, music, and easy laughter.

Held at Red Lantern Restaurant on January 31, 2026, the intimate gathering brought together leaders of the Davao Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Filipino Chinese Associations, members of the Chinese and overseas Chinese communities, representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises, educators from the Confucius Institute at Ateneo de Davao University, and local media.

A lively dragon dance welcomed guests at the start of the program, followed by traditional Chinese dance performances by students of Davao Chong Hua High School. Their flowing costumes and precise movements drew warm applause and underscored the role of culture in opening the celebration, a reminder that heritage remains at the heart of the Lunar New Year.

At the center of the evening was Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen, whose remarks set a reflective and forward-looking tone as the Lunar New Year ushered in the Year of the Horse.

“The Spring Festival reception for the Year of the Snake seems like just yesterday, and now the Year of the Horse is approaching,” Zhao said in Chinese, greeting guests and extending New Year wishes to overseas Chinese compatriots, educators, and friends of China in Mindanao.

Zhao reflected on a year of rapid global shifts, describing the international landscape as one undergoing “profound adjustments.” Yet amid uncertainty, she said China maintained stability, advanced innovation, and strengthened its comprehensive national capacity.

“China has remained stable, developed steadily, and achieved breakthroughs in science and technology,” Zhao said. “The grand blueprint of Chinese modernization is steadily turning into a vivid reality.”

She noted that 2025 marked the conclusion of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, a period she said elevated economic strength, technological capability, and cultural confidence. Looking ahead, Zhao described 2026, the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, as a moment of renewed opportunity.

“China’s development prospects are broad, and opportunities abound,” she said. “We must strengthen confidence, build on momentum, and firmly promote high-quality development.”

Beyond national progress, Zhao emphasized the role of overseas Chinese communities in building people-to-people ties. She praised their tradition of mutual assistance and philanthropy, from disaster relief to education support, calling such efforts a bridge between China and the Philippines.

“Through concrete acts of goodwill, overseas Chinese compatriots have promoted mutual understanding between the peoples of our two countries,” Zhao said.

Community leadership took the spotlight when Shi Xianyou, president of the Association of Davao Filipino-Chinese Communities, addressed the gathering. He detailed the long-standing collaboration between his organization, the Chinese Consulate General in Davao, and the Southern Fujian Federation of Overseas Chinese Associations.

Shi highlighted recent humanitarian work, including disaster relief efforts following earthquakes near Tangshan’s Nanhu Lake in China and in Manay, Davao Oriental. He also pointed to the construction of the Magbok Huizhong Friendship School in Tulunan, Cotabato, as a tangible commitment to local development.

“These projects reflect our belief that service strengthens friendship,” Shi said.

He expressed gratitude to the Consulate General for guiding the federation in formalizing its constitution and standardizing operations, steps he said strengthened unity and accountability across member groups.

As the Year of the Horse approaches, Shi turned to symbolism, urging the community to embrace its energy.

“The horse represents boldness, diligence, and an enterprising spirit,” he said, calling on members to “unleash the boundless energy of galloping horses” in service of both community and country.

Zhao echoed that spirit in her closing remarks, stressing that people’s welfare remains central to China’s diplomacy.

“People’s livelihood matters are no small matters,” she said. “The motherland will always be your strong backing.”

She pledged continued cooperation to safeguard the rights of overseas Chinese and to help steer China–Philippines relations forward.

As the formal program gave way to dinner, conversations flowed freely across tables, blending Mandarin, English, and local dialects.

Then came the karaoke.

Table by table, guests took turns at the microphone. Consul General Zhao joined other distinguished guests in song, drawing cheers from the room.

When media guests and Consul Lu He joined voices for a nostalgic classic, “Yesterday Once More,” applause followed — not for polished vocals, but for the easy camaraderie it symbolized.

The music softened the evening’s formality, turning a diplomatic reception into a shared celebration.

As the evening wound down, the mood lingered — one shaped as much by policy and partnership as by laughter over dinner. In Davao, the Lunar New Year reception became more than a ceremonial date on the calendar. It became a reminder that diplomacy, at its most human, can sound like a shared song and feel like a meal among friends.

With wishes for happiness, good fortune, and health in the year ahead, guests stepped out into the night, carrying with them the image of a galloping horse and the quiet confidence of a community moving forward together. MLSA