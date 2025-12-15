A “Christmas Tradition of Love” shines at The Royal Mandaya Hotel

“We gather not only to bring in the holiday season, but to celebrate the true spirit that binds us — love, in all its forms,” she said, speaking to longtime patrons, partners, and what she fondly called their “Mandaya family.” She reflected on the symbolism of the holiday palette surrounding them: red for joy, green for prosperity, and gold for gratitude.

Their towering Christmas tree, she added, served as a beacon—a reminder that even in challenging times, compassion and connection remain the brightest lights to hold onto.

Then came the moment everyone waited for.

Inna and her husband, Kristian, joined her grandmother and corporate treasurer, Escandor matriarch Violeta, along with her uncle Gerome, TRMH and Dasia board of director, for a wine toast before leading the countdown for the hotel’s “Christmas Tradition of Love” lighting ceremony. Also present was Kashie Escandor Wee, daughter of Inna and Kristian and the first grandchild of Glenn Escandor, president and CEO of the Escandor Group of Companies, and his wife, Michelle—making her the first great-granddaughter of Ma’am Violeta as well.

The ringing of festive bells echoed through the lobby. Children clutched their parents’ hands. Phones were raised, ready.

As the countdown hit zero, the 21-foot tree burst to life in a shower of golden light. Confetti drifted from above, drawing cheers from both kids and the young-at-heart. The lobby erupted into laughter, applause, and a chorus of delighted “Merry Christmas!” wishes.

Guests then lined up for photos with the newly lit tree, each snapshot capturing a piece of the night’s excitement. The celebration wrapped up with a hearty Christmas buffet, punctuated by sweet treats that guests carried home as small reminders of the evening.

At The Royal Mandaya Hotel, the Christmas tree lighting isn’t just an event. It’s a tradition that gathers people back to a place that feels familiar, proof that the holiday season shines brightest when shared. MLSA