A cup of triumph

Based on 2021 data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), farmers and fisherfolk remain the most economically disadvantaged groups in the country. The poverty incidence among farmers stands at 30%, nearly double the national poverty rate of 18.1% reported by the World Bank. Moreover, this figure is more than three times the global poverty incidence of 8.8%, estimated by the World Bank in 2021 (9.3% in 2020).

However, poverty is not the sole issue; income inequality exacerbates the situation. Most farmers fall within the bottom 50% of earners in the country, collectively sharing only 14% of the national income. Many of these farmers are part of the nearly 20 million Filipinos living in extreme poverty.

Several challenges identified in the agriculture sector contribute to the poverty faced by most farmers. This includes:

(1) Limited Capital: Smallholder farmers often lack sufficient capital to afford high input costs, including fertilizers, pesticides, and other essentials. (2) Postharvest Facilities: The absence or limited availability of postharvest facilities hinders efficient processing and storage of agricultural products. (3) Market Access: Farmers encounter varied and complex obstacles in accessing the right markets for their produce. (4) Technology Adoption: The sector's slow adoption of innovative technologies and practices affects overall productivity. (5) Climate Change: Undoubtedly, climate change poses one of the greatest challenges currently faced by farmers.

Bayudan can empathize with these challenges because he has personally experienced them. For instance, when he planted corn, it faced setbacks due to El Niño, rat infestations, and local conflicts.

Despite these obstacles, Bayudan's ability to adapt quickly and find solutions prevented him from facing the same fate as many of his fellow farmers in Kulaman, who ended up in debt or struggling to make a decent living.