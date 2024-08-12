A cup of triumph

Orlando Bayudan never anticipated recognition for his efforts in coffee quality production. To him, natural farming was simply a means to provide for his family. Little did he realize that his unique approach to farming would have a profound impact on his community.
Bayudan's connection to farming began in childhood, working alongside his father in the rice fields of Milbok, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat province. However, during his young adult years, he struggled with alcoholism, and others did not take him seriously. Realizing that he needed a new direction, he left his hometown at 25.
In 1991, Bayudan migrated to the Municipality of Senator Ninoy Aquino, locally known as Kulaman. He crossed the borders of two towns on foot, arriving in an area inhabited by fewer people. There, he borrowed a small plot of land to begin his farming journey.
"I began planting white beans. After harvesting eight sacks, I earned P8,000. I reinvested that money into farming, cultivating both white beans and potatoes. Eventually, I sold my produce and earned P35,000," he reminisces.
Bayudan is wise to invest his hard-earned money in agriculture due to its long-term gains. His unwavering commitment to success in life is commendable.
Bayudan also had the opportunity to support Dulangan Manobo farmers in Kulaman. He took a calculated risk by borrowing money from a local lending service to purchase a corn sheller and construct a dryer. Within a year, he not only repaid his debt but also earned a substantial amount, enabling him to purchase additional land to expand his agricultural venture. His strategic choice to plant rubber and coffee trees reflects his focus on long-term profitability.
"Life is all about strategy," he says.
Through farming, Bayudan has been able to provide for his family, enabling his daughter to complete her college education. However, not all farmers share his luck. Many Filipino farmers and fishermen do not achieve the same level of success as Bayudan’s.
Based on 2021 data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), farmers and fisherfolk remain the most economically disadvantaged groups in the country. The poverty incidence among farmers stands at 30%, nearly double the national poverty rate of 18.1% reported by the World Bank. Moreover, this figure is more than three times the global poverty incidence of 8.8%, estimated by the World Bank in 2021 (9.3% in 2020).
However, poverty is not the sole issue; income inequality exacerbates the situation. Most farmers fall within the bottom 50% of earners in the country, collectively sharing only 14% of the national income. Many of these farmers are part of the nearly 20 million Filipinos living in extreme poverty.
Several challenges identified in the agriculture sector contribute to the poverty faced by most farmers. This includes:
(1) Limited Capital: Smallholder farmers often lack sufficient capital to afford high input costs, including fertilizers, pesticides, and other essentials. (2) Postharvest Facilities: The absence or limited availability of postharvest facilities hinders efficient processing and storage of agricultural products. (3) Market Access: Farmers encounter varied and complex obstacles in accessing the right markets for their produce. (4) Technology Adoption: The sector's slow adoption of innovative technologies and practices affects overall productivity. (5) Climate Change: Undoubtedly, climate change poses one of the greatest challenges currently faced by farmers.
Bayudan can empathize with these challenges because he has personally experienced them. For instance, when he planted corn, it faced setbacks due to El Niño, rat infestations, and local conflicts.
Despite these obstacles, Bayudan's ability to adapt quickly and find solutions prevented him from facing the same fate as many of his fellow farmers in Kulaman, who ended up in debt or struggling to make a decent living.
The resurgence of coffee farming
Before coffee became as popular as it is today, coffee farmers faced significant challenges in selling their produce. Apart from dealing with coffee traders and a major coffee company, there were limited market opportunities available to them.
Similar to other coffee farmers in Kulaman, Bayudan initially delivered his produce to these traders, who then sold it to the coffee company. However, he eventually recognized the value of independence and sought out better buyers.
In the past, when coffee prices plummeted, many farmers resorted to cutting down their coffee trees in frustration. Remarkably, Bayudan persevered, staying true to his long-term vision. His commitment paid off, especially since he practices farm diversification by cultivating other crops alongside coffee.
Thanks to the technical and financial support provided by NGOs like Acdi/Voca’s PhilCafe Project and the Department of Trade and Industry’s Rapid Growth Project, coffee farmers have been given valuable opportunities to enhance their coffee production.
Denz Bert Deramos, Bayudan’s son-in-law, played a pivotal role in introducing him to the world of quality coffee. Deramos shared the right coffee processing methods and emphasized proper care and maintenance for the coffee trees. Bayudan found it relatively easy to adapt these practices, drawing from his experience in white bean farming.
Bayudan actively participated in coffee-related seminars and training sessions to expand his knowledge. He enjoys experimenting with different fermentation methods, constantly seeking ways to enhance his coffee production.
Referring to 2021 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, it was highlighted that Sultan Kudarat holds the distinction of being the leading coffee-producing province in the country, accounting for 35 percent of the national production.
Additionally, the Soccsksargen Region stands out as the top coffee-producing region in the Philippines, contributing approximately 40 percent of the country's annual yield. Notably, 87 percent of the regional coffee harvest originates from coffee farmers in Sultan Kudarat. The province's pursuit of the coffee capital title enjoys support from national line agencies, developmental organizations, academia, local government units, and other stakeholders.
Coffee farmers in the region are encouraged to participate in coffee quality competitions like the Kape Dose Coffee Quality Competition and the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition (PCQC). The PCQC serves as a benchmark for success, showcasing the best-tasting coffee in the country.
Winning the top spot in this competition not only puts their region on the coffee map but also turns their coffee into a sought-after "hot commodity." It is no wonder that winning farmers become instant celebrities in the coffee industry.
Bayudan, without any expectations, decided to test his luck by participating in the Kape Dose Coffee Quality Competition 2023 held in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. To his surprise, he secured the 11th spot in the Robusta category with an impressive cup score of 82.25.
In the subsequent 2024 Kape Dose Coffee Quality Competition, Bayudan continued to excel. He claimed the 7th place in the Robusta (50 kg) category, achieving a remarkable cup score of 85.85. The recognition he received in the regional coffee quality competition left him both happy and contented with his achievements as a dedicated farmer.
"I did not initially intend to join the PCQC due to the competition's tedious requirements. However, some individuals in the local coffee industry encouraged me to participate,” he says.
In this year's PCQC, five coffee farmer-processors from the Soccsksargen region secured top honors. The Basco brothers, Rey John and Roan claimed first and second place with impressive scores of 86.45 and 86.43, respectively. Following closely, Deramos and Bayudan earned the fifth and sixth spots with scores of 84.85 and 84.68.
Adding to the region's triumph, Ylaine Joyce Giangan of Makilala, Cotabato, secured the sixth position in the Arabica category with an impressive score of 83.94.
"I was so happy when my name was called. I did not expect that I would be among the top 12 best Robusta coffee producers in the country," he says.
This year's competition showcased Region 12 as a coffee quality powerhouse. All the Robusta category winners hail from Kulaman. Despite their town's limited support for its coffee farmers, they persistently champion the local coffee industry and generously share their knowledge with fellow farmers.
After the competition, Bayudan returns to his farm, maintaining his daily routine. However, this time, he harbors high hopes for further improvement, aiming to secure the top spot in the next PCQC. His determination fuels his journey toward excellence.