A decade and a half of resilience, shared progress, and transformation

Marking a defining milestone in its history, Panabo City celebrated its silver anniversary as a component city with a vibrant, month-long observance of the 25th Araw ng Panabo from March 1 to 31, 2026, honoring a decade and a half of transformation, resilience, and shared progress.

What began as a modest municipality has grown into one of the most thriving economic centers in Davao del Norte, widely recognized as the “Banana Capital of the Philippines.” The title reflects not only its vast banana plantations but also its vital role in global agricultural trade, supported by two privately operated port facilities that export bananas, mangoes, papayas, and pineapples to markets in Japan, South Korea, China, the Middle East, and the European Union.

Anchored on the theme “Panaghiusa nga Nagmalampuson, Binhi sa Kaugmaon,” the silver anniversary celebration brought together Panaboans from across sectors in a showcase of culture, governance, and community spirit, capturing both the city’s rich past and its aspirations for the future.