A decade and a half of resilience, shared progress, and transformation

Marking a defining milestone in its history, Panabo City celebrated its silver anniversary as a component city with a vibrant, month-long observance of the 25th Araw ng Panabo from March 1 to 31, 2026, honoring a decade and a half of transformation, resilience, and shared progress.
What began as a modest municipality has grown into one of the most thriving economic centers in Davao del Norte, widely recognized as the “Banana Capital of the Philippines.” The title reflects not only its vast banana plantations but also its vital role in global agricultural trade, supported by two privately operated port facilities that export bananas, mangoes, papayas, and pineapples to markets in Japan, South Korea, China, the Middle East, and the European Union.
Anchored on the theme “Panaghiusa nga Nagmalampuson, Binhi sa Kaugmaon,” the silver anniversary celebration brought together Panaboans from across sectors in a showcase of culture, governance, and community spirit, capturing both the city’s rich past and its aspirations for the future.
From heritage to modern growth
Panabo’s journey to cityhood began on March 31, 2001, when Republic Act No. 9015 was ratified through a plebiscite, officially converting it into a component city. This transition marked a turning point, granting greater autonomy that enabled accelerated infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved delivery of public services.
The city’s name itself traces its origins to the phrase “pana-sa-boboy,” referring to the arrow used by early Aeta inhabitants in hunting, an enduring symbol of the resourcefulness and resilience that continue to define Panabo today.
Modern Panabo reflects this blend of heritage and progress. Public spaces such as Freedom Park featuring a banana-inspired fountain sculpted by renowned Mindanao artist Kublai Millan, serve as reminders of the city’s agricultural roots. Meanwhile, the Panabo Multi-Purpose Tourism, Cultural and Sports Center stands as a hub for civic and cultural events, accommodating up to 10,000 people and hosting major gatherings, including games of the Philippine Basketball Association and large-scale concerts.
SOCA highlights gains and direction
A central highlight of the celebration was the State of the City Address (Soca) delivered on March 16 by Mayor Jose “Joe” E. Relampagos.
In his seventh Soca, Relampagos underscored the city’s steady rise, including its recognition as a First Class Component City, supported by approximately P1.9 billion in local revenue collections. He reported that more than 91 percent of city roads have been concreted, alongside ongoing improvements in barangay and city road networks — developments that have enhanced connectivity and mobility.
The mayor also highlighted the growth of local enterprises and increasing business registrations, reflecting a strengthening economic environment. City-managed facilities including the public market, terminal, fish port, slaughterhouse, and cemetery — contributed significantly to local revenue, underscoring efficient economic management.
Panabo also received recognition from national and provincial bodies for its governance initiatives, including compliance with streamlined business processes and strong performance in peace and order programs.
In his address, Relampagos expressed deep gratitude to the people and institutions that supported his administration:
“Sa milabay nga pito ka tuig, dako akong pagpasalamat unang-una sa atong Diyos ug sa akong pamilya sa pagtugot sa ako nga mahatag ang akong kinasingkasing nga pag-alagad sa atong siyudad. Ug kamo, akong mga kaigsoonan sa Siyudad sa Panabo, tungod sa inyong pagsalig nga ako miabot sa akong ikatulong termino (“In the past seven years, I am deeply grateful first and foremost to our God and to my family for allowing me to give my wholehearted service to our city. And to you, my fellow constituents in the City of Panabo, it is because of your trust that I have reached my third term).”
Pageantry and youth take the spotlight
Among the most anticipated highlights of the silver anniversary were the city’s major pageants, which celebrated the beauty, talent, and potential of Panabo’s youth.
In the Queen of Panabo 2026, Queen Fell of Barangay San Vicente was crowned winner, besting 15 candidates. She was joined by Queen Love Grey as first runner-up and Queen Mariane as second runner-up.
The Binibining Panabo 2026 crown went to Jhelliane Bolibol, a 22-year-old representative of Barangay New Visayas, who impressed judges with her poise, intelligence, and stage presence. Completing the court were Shane Geraldo (1st runner-up), Caren Jane De Vera (2nd runner-up), Princess Hilary Cariño (3rd runner-up), and Ashanti Delos Reyes (4th runner-up).
Meanwhile, Alnor Pelayo of Barangay Datu Abdul emerged as Ginoong Panabo 2026, standing out among 12 candidates. He was followed by Kent Cyrus Mariano (1st runner-up) and Ysrael Damaolao (2nd runner-up).
These pageants not only highlighted individual excellence but also reinforced cultural pride and youth engagement in civic life.
Community-centered celebrations
Beyond pageantry, the month-long festivities emphasized inclusivity, service, and recognition. The Gabi ng Parangal 2026 honored 115 individuals, organizations, and barangays for their contributions to the city’s development, celebrating excellence across various sectors.
The Kasalan ng Lungsod brought together more than 100 couples in a mass wedding ceremony officiated by Mayor Relampagos, symbolizing the city’s commitment to strengthening families and community ties.
Social responsibility initiatives also formed part of the celebration, including a free legal aid program for Indigenous Peoples, which provided legal assistance and consultations to Lumad participants—ensuring that development remains inclusive and equitable.
Festivity, faith, and forward vision
The celebratory atmosphere reached its peak during a free concert headlined by Filipino artist Maki, drawing large crowds and culminating in a fireworks display that lit up the city skyline.
Other cultural highlights, including the DYOSA 2026 Drag Queen Competition, further showcased the diversity and creativity of the Panaboan community.
As the celebration neared its conclusion, a Misa Pasasalamat was held on March 30, gathering city officials, religious leaders, and residents in a collective expression of gratitude. The thanksgiving mass underscored the enduring message of unity and faith that defined the entire celebration.
The festivities concluded with a grand culmination program, followed by the declaration of March 31, 2026, as a special non-working holiday—commemorating the exact date of Panabo’s cityhood.
A legacy in motion
At 25, Panabo City stands as a model of how local governance, community cooperation, and economic strength can work hand in hand to shape a progressive and inclusive future.
More than a celebration of years, the silver anniversary of Panabo is a testament to its people—their resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to growth. As the city moves forward, it carries with it the same spirit that has defined its journey: a shared belief that through unity, success is possible, and the seeds of a brighter tomorrow will continue to grow.