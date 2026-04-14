A decade and a half of resilience, shared progress, and transformation

'Marking a defining milestone in its history, Panabo City celebrated its silver anniversary as a component city with a vibrant, month-long observance of the 25th Araw ng Panabo from March 1 to 31, 2026, honoring a decade and a half of transformation, resilience, and shared progress.

What began as a modest municipality has grown into one of the most thriving economic centers in Davao del Norte, widely recognized as the “Banana Capital of the Philippines.” The title reflects not only its vast banana plantations but also its vital role in global agricultural trade, supported by two privately operated port facilities that export bananas, mangoes, papayas, and pineapples to markets in Japan, South Korea, China, the Middle East, and the European Union.

Anchored on the theme “Panaghiusa nga Nagmalampuson, Binhi sa Kaugmaon,” the silver anniversary celebration brought together Panaboans from across sectors in a showcase of culture, governance, and community spirit, capturing both the city’s rich past and its aspirations for the future.

From heritage to modern growth

Panabo’s journey to cityhood began on March 31, 2001, when Republic Act No. 9015 was ratified through a plebiscite, officially converting it into a component city. This transition marked a turning point, granting greater autonomy that enabled accelerated infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved delivery of public services.

The city’s name itself traces its origins to the phrase “pana-sa-boboy,” referring to the arrow used by early Aeta inhabitants in hunting, an enduring symbol of the resourcefulness and resilience that continue to define Panabo today.

Modern Panabo reflects this blend of heritage and progress. Public spaces such as Freedom Park featuring a banana-inspired fountain sculpted by renowned Mindanao artist Kublai Millan, serve as reminders of the city’s agricultural roots. Meanwhile, the Panabo Multi-Purpose Tourism, Cultural and Sports Center stands as a hub for civic and cultural events, accommodating up to 10,000 people and hosting major gatherings, including games of the Philippine Basketball Association and large-scale concerts.