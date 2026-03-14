A decade of digital safety: Globe’s Thumbprint Program reaches 2 million learners

Ten years after its launch, the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) of Globe Telecom has reached a significant milestone, equipping more than two million students and educators across the country with knowledge and tools for safe and responsible digital participation.

Introduced in 2016 as a corporate initiative promoting online safety and responsible technology use, the program has evolved into a nationwide movement addressing the rapidly changing risks of the digital age. Over the years, DTP has expanded its reach and content to help learners better navigate the online world—from protecting personal information to practicing cyber ethics and responsible digital behavior.

The initiative proved particularly vital during the COVID-19 pandemic when classrooms shifted online. To ensure learning continued, Globe transformed its training modules into digital courses available on the Globe of Good YouTube channel. The videos have since recorded more than 432,000 views, allowing students and educators to access lessons anytime and anywhere.

A key development came in 2019 when Globe partnered with the Department of Education to strengthen the program’s reach. Through this collaboration, lessons on responsible online behavior were integrated into the K–12 values formation curriculum, giving millions of students and teachers structured guidance on navigating digital spaces safely.

The program continues to engage learners through workshops and training sessions nationwide. In 2025 alone, 16,560 students and teachers participated in DTP learning activities designed to strengthen digital literacy and promote responsible online conduct.

To further expand the initiative’s impact, Globe introduced the Digital Thumbprint Student Ambassador Program in 2025, with Technological Institute of the Philippines serving as the pilot school. Under the program, selected student ambassadors act as peer mentors, sharing digital safety knowledge with classmates and vulnerable communities in an effort to multiply awareness and protection across the country.

Reflecting the evolving digital landscape, the program’s 2026 curriculum now includes 36 stackable modules covering topics such as artificial intelligence ethics, digital etiquette, Philippine cyber laws, and digital rights. Structured across basic, intermediate, and advanced levels, the modules are designed to help learners progressively develop the knowledge and confidence needed to navigate modern digital environments.

“Reaching the 10-year mark is a testament to the urgency and importance of our mission,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

“When we started in 2016, we talked about passwords; today, we are talking about AI ethics and digital empathy. With our new student ambassadors leading the charge, we are not just teaching safety; we are building a nation of digital guardians,” she added.

The program’s contributions to digital literacy have also gained recognition. At the Consumer Choice Awards 2026 by Standard Insights, Globe received the Excellence in Digital Literacy and Safety distinction, a category introduced this year. The company ranked highest in digital literacy among professionals and stood out among students for its online safety initiatives.

Beyond the Philippines, Globe has also contributed to global discussions on digital inclusion. Drawing from its experience with DTP, the company helped shape the development of the GSMA report titled The Business Imperative for Digital Inclusion, which encourages mobile operators to integrate digital inclusion into their strategies and measure their impact transparently.

The framework views digital inclusion as a comprehensive ecosystem - one that goes beyond connectivity to include digital skills, meaningful technology use, and a supportive environment.

A decade since its inception, the Digital Thumbprint Program has grown from a single corporate initiative into a broader effort to foster responsible digital citizenship. By empowering students as digital leaders, Globe aims to help build a safer and more inclusive digital future for the Philippines. PR