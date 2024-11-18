WHAT does a five-star Holiday celebration mean? It means a luxurious experience one can’t forget as it goes beyond just the glitters and festivities. It is a celebration driven by a purpose to highlight the true spirit of Christmas by giving back to the community.
Last October, Visayas and Mindanao’s ultimate leisure and entertainment destination, NUSTAR Cebu, illuminated the whole resort and casino complex to kickstart the holiday cheers in the region.
From its enchanting Holiday Tree lighting event to its sumptuous gastronomic journey to a grand staycation and shopping experience offerings, here are the highlights that spell the five-star Holiday celebration at NUSTAR Cebu.
The Installation of Stars
For three years, NUSTAR has maintained a cherished tradition, where esteemed members of the community, its Star Bearers, are invited to carry symbolic stars that represent love, hope, peace, and joy, illuminating the tree with values that NUSTAR holds dear. The fifth and final star was carried by the property’s COO, Mr. Alan Teo, completing the radiant display of unity and celebration.
This year, the property invited changemakers who best represent each value—individuals who have made a positive impact in their respective fields and embody the spirit that each star represents. As these influential figures placed their stars on the tree, they were accompanied by the Sistemang Pilipino scholars. This tradition reminded everyone of the deeper meaning behind the festive season, a blend of tradition, purpose, and community. The culmination of the ceremony left the Atrium bathed in light, symbolizing NUSTAR's commitment to bringing hope, joy, peace, and love to its patrons and the local community throughout the holiday season.
Celebrating with Purpose
NUSTAR’s Mystical Holiday Magic was not just about luxury—it also embodied the true spirit of Christmas by giving back to the community. Through its foundation, the Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), made a significant contribution to Sistema Pilipino, a nonprofit organization that nurtures young musical talent across Cebu and the Philippines. As part of this heartfelt gesture, scholarships were awarded to deserving young musicians, providing them with the opportunity to pursue their dreams and develop their talents. This act of generosity was a powerful reminder of the importance of uplifting others during the holiday season, ensuring that the magic of Christmas extends beyond the festivities and into the lives of those who need it most.
Music, Magic, and Holiday Cheer
The celebration reached its peak with a special afterparty at Axis, where guests were treated to the exclusive launch of NUSTAR’s music video, “Balay ni Mayang.” Balay ni Mayang is a continuation to the “I Love Cebu” music video launched during the Sinulog festivities. The afterparty was a magical blend of live performances, festive music, and unforgettable holiday cheer, ensuring the night carried on with joy and excitement.
Joyful Holiday stays, surprises
To extend the enchantment of the season, Fili Hotel at NUSTAR is offering an exclusive 20% discount on direct bookings for standard rooms and suites, with an additional 10% off for NUSTAR Rewards members. NUSTAR’s signature restaurants will also be serving holiday-themed menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a culinary experience that celebrates the season in style. Guests can look forward to a variety of seasonal dishes that bring holiday fantasies to life.
Luxurious shopping experience
Discover the newest luxury shopping destination in the country and the first of its kind in the Visayas and Mindanao. The Mall | NUSTAR offers a carefully curated selection of the world’s most sought-after luxury fashion brands, upscale boutiques, and specialty stores.
Here, you’ll find not only high-end retail options but also a diverse array of exceptional dining experiences and entertainment choices, all conveniently located under one roof. Whether you’re in search of the latest fashion trends, unique gifts, or a memorable dining experience,
The Mall | NUSTAR promises an unparalleled shopping experience that caters to your every desire. Come and immerse yourself in a world of elegance and sophistication.
Rewards Points Fest
NUSTAR’s Rewards Program took center stage this holiday season, offering guests the chance to multiply their points or double their gaming credits during the holiday period. Whether enjoying a fine dining experience, booking a luxurious stay, or playing in the casino, members can make the most of this special promotion, ensuring that their time at NUSTAR is as rewarding as it is magical.
Magical offerings, experiences
Over the coming weeks, NUSTAR will unveil more festive surprises, including the highly anticipated 12 Days of Holiday Magic, which promises to delight guests with world-class performances by Sistemang Pilipino, ringing in an elevated weekend of music and magic. Guests can expect daily holiday treats, enchanting decor, interactive displays, and exclusive offers across dining, shopping, and entertainment. As each day brings new wonders, NUSTAR will continue to create unforgettable moments, ensuring that the holiday spirit lingers long into the season.
NUSTAR Resort Cebu continues to shine as a beacon of holiday wonder, where the spirit of the season comes to life in the most luxurious and enchanting ways.