A five-star Holiday celebration

The Installation of Stars

For three years, NUSTAR has maintained a cherished tradition, where esteemed members of the community, its Star Bearers, are invited to carry symbolic stars that represent love, hope, peace, and joy, illuminating the tree with values that NUSTAR holds dear. The fifth and final star was carried by the property’s COO, Mr. Alan Teo, completing the radiant display of unity and celebration.

This year, the property invited changemakers who best represent each value—individuals who have made a positive impact in their respective fields and embody the spirit that each star represents. As these influential figures placed their stars on the tree, they were accompanied by the Sistemang Pilipino scholars. This tradition reminded everyone of the deeper meaning behind the festive season, a blend of tradition, purpose, and community. The culmination of the ceremony left the Atrium bathed in light, symbolizing NUSTAR's commitment to bringing hope, joy, peace, and love to its patrons and the local community throughout the holiday season.