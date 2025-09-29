A FLAVORFUL FEAST AND FESTIVE VIBE AT SM DAVAO MALLS

Davao’s culinary landscape takes on a modern vibe with fresh fills of vibrant flavors and new dining concepts, all fit for the evolving market.
Experience global flavors at the local scene when you visit SM City Davao and SM Lanang, the home to Davao City’s different restaurants including Mindanao’s “firsts.”
Delectable Dining at SM City Davao
Creating memories is extra meaningful with wide dining options at SM City Davao:
Emerald Chinese Cuisine - Known for classic Chinese recipes, Emerald Chinese Cuisine offers generous servings of savory dishes, perfect for celebrating wins and special occasions with families and friends.
Brique Modern Kitchen - Indulge in comfort food without breaking the bank at Brique Modern Kitchen. Enjoy their juicy Fat Boisse Chops, smoky BBQ Ribs, guilt-free Flatbread, and more while experiencing the fine dining vibe.
Chikaan - The warm hug of family-style recipes makes Chikaan a dining spot that feels and smells like home. With hot bowls of Ginataang Monggo, Sinigang na Baboy, and other home cooked favorites, each dish bursts with familiar flavors and savory tastes.
The Good One Café and Yogurt - Enjoy the independence of filling cups with creamy yogurt and scooping different toppings for less than P1 per gram at The Good One Café. Sip also coffee and pink matcha in their pink-filled haven.
Puffy’s Soufflé Pancake Café - Munch on a soft, jiggly pancake that oozes with sweet toppings and decadence at Puffy’s Soufflé Pancake Café. The pancake’s texture seems like a cloud that melts in your mouth.
A Taste of Vibrant Flavors at SM Lanang
Get to know Davao by its flavors when you visit SM Lanang either for a quick tour or shopping trip:
Hakura Udon - Named after the combined Japanese words “White (白)” and “Sakura (桜)”, Hakura Udon takes pride in its hand-pulled noodles that are crafted fresh daily. Simmered with an umami-packed traditional dashi-based broth, Hakura Udon’s noodle dishes are one for the foodies who love to add personal flair to their choice of slurp-worthy delights as they can customize the toppings according to their liking.
Dencio’s Kamayan - You know you are in for some treat when you are served with scrumptious meat and seafood in their fire-grilled goodness. Dencio’s Kamayan restaurant has been delighting locals with their signature barbecue dishes for years now.
Hukad - Dig in, feast out because this restaurant will surely keep you scooping up for more mouthwatering Filipino dishes. Hukad takes the everyday Filipino flavors into new heights as it celebrates and merges tradition with modern twists. Hukad is conveniently located at SM Lanang’s 2nd Level (near Sky Garden) and SM City Davao’s Ground Level (Annex) for everyone to enjoy.
Tuna Express Kamayan Grills - Enjoy the freshest catch of the day cooked into perfection at the Tuna Express Kamayan Grills located at SM Lanang’s Sky Garden. Experience Davao’s rich sea bounty as you gorge on Tuna Express’ must-try dishes like Grilled Tuna Belly, Grilled Tuna Panga, Sizzling Tuna Sisig, Grilled Scallops, Calamares, Tuna Salpicao, and Tuna Kinilaw with a Guso or Lato (fresh seaweed salad) on the side.
Park Inn by Radisson Davao - Located beside SM Lanang, Park Inn by Radisson Davao continues to innovate and offer exciting dishes. Serving culinary twists in every season, Park Inn by Radisson Davao highlighted Roxas Night Market-style street food spread and other Mindanaoan specialties like Tiyula Itum and Chicken Pyanggang in celebration of Kadayawan Festival.
Make SM City Davao and SM Lanang your ultimate shopping and dining destination. For more updates, visit the official social media pages of SM City Davao and SM Lanang. PR