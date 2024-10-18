A Glimpse into the life of Bae Iran Muncay

Do you know who lives in our land?
The Bagobo Klata is one of the oldest ethnolinguistic groups in the Philippines, with a rich history that spans centuries. Predominantly found in the Davao Region, they continue to thrive in their ancestral lands to this day.
I had the honor of meeting Lola Iran Muncay, a remarkable 100-year-old Bagobo Klata woman who resides in the mountainous area of Tamugan, Davao City. If her name isn’t familiar to you, her story certainly deserves to be heard. Lola Iran was the third wife of Datu Muncay, an enigmatic and influential leader who played a pivotal role in shaping what Gumalang and the Baguio District have become today.
Datu Muncay was not just a local leader but a revered figure among the Bagobo Klata. During the American colonization, his title was changed to "Tiniente de Barrio," but for Datu Muncay, titles held little meaning. He believed in service as both a gift and a responsibility—a principle that shaped his leadership.
As was customary in his time, Datu Muncay had multiple wives. His first wife, Bae Boyana, bore him his heir. His second wife, Bae Madalay, was an iconic figure in her own right, serving as his secretary and later continuing her service to future barangay captains. Then there was Bae Iran, or Lola Iran, who became the Datu’s third wife under unique circumstances.
After asking Datu Muncay to dissolve her first marriage, Lola Iran found herself without a place to call home. Rather than leaving her behind, Datu Muncay welcomed her into his household as a cook. But she was much more than that—serving coffee, maintaining his office, and ensuring everything was in place when important guests arrived. Eventually, the bond between them deepened, and they married, raising ten children together.
For years, this trio — Datu Muncay, Bae Madalay, and Bae Iran — worked side by side, governing Gumalang both as a tribe and a barangay, until the landscape of leadership changed after World War II. While Bae Madalay sat at Datu Muncay's right hand, Bae Iran took her place at his left, a true testament to the integral role she played in their community.
Today, at over 100 years old (possibly older, given that birth certificates were not issued in Gumalang until it formalized as a barangay), Lola Iran continues to live with strength and dignity. Her relatives estimate she might be closer to 102, yet age has not dimmed her spirit. She remains as sharp as ever, sewing and even riding a "habal" to the stream when she feels like it. She is meticulous about her appearance and refused to be photographed without wearing her full traditional regalia.
One of Lola Iran’s few regrets in life is that she never learned to weave, a skill highly regarded among the Bagobo Klata. Yet, she takes great pride in the Tinalak she possesses, a treasured piece of heritage that she hopes her granddaughters will continue to care for.
Although she speaks only in Bagobo Klata, her words carry wisdom and a wish for her people — that they do not forget their language and traditions. In Lola Iran, the living legacy of the Bagobo Klata persists, and through her, we are reminded of the importance of honoring our roots, no matter how much the world changes around us.