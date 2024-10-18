A Glimpse into the life of Bae Iran Muncay

For years, this trio — Datu Muncay, Bae Madalay, and Bae Iran — worked side by side, governing Gumalang both as a tribe and a barangay, until the landscape of leadership changed after World War II. While Bae Madalay sat at Datu Muncay's right hand, Bae Iran took her place at his left, a true testament to the integral role she played in their community.

Today, at over 100 years old (possibly older, given that birth certificates were not issued in Gumalang until it formalized as a barangay), Lola Iran continues to live with strength and dignity. Her relatives estimate she might be closer to 102, yet age has not dimmed her spirit. She remains as sharp as ever, sewing and even riding a "habal" to the stream when she feels like it. She is meticulous about her appearance and refused to be photographed without wearing her full traditional regalia.

One of Lola Iran’s few regrets in life is that she never learned to weave, a skill highly regarded among the Bagobo Klata. Yet, she takes great pride in the Tinalak she possesses, a treasured piece of heritage that she hopes her granddaughters will continue to care for.

Although she speaks only in Bagobo Klata, her words carry wisdom and a wish for her people — that they do not forget their language and traditions. In Lola Iran, the living legacy of the Bagobo Klata persists, and through her, we are reminded of the importance of honoring our roots, no matter how much the world changes around us.