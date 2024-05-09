A guide to keeping cool, being cool this summer

After years of companionship and shared joy, Summer has grown bold and eager to show off. Hot Girl Summer In The House! Despite this, Filipinos should not wallow in despair at this recent break-up. We survived JaDine’s end of the relationship and pushed past KathNiel’s lost love, what’s a mere broken friendship for us?

Moving on from this failed companionship is vital. During these trying times, don’t forget to drink at least eight glasses of water, drink more if needed. You may shed tears due to this friendship break-up so make sure to rehydrate as often as you can.

Filipinos may not be able to beat Summer in a competition of Hotness but we sure have our edge when it comes to coolness. You can also make refreshing drinks as another way to rehydrate. Squeeze some lime or lemon, a dash of sugar, and tons of ice then bam - you’ve got yourself a simple drink to prevent heat exhaustion.

Another important piece of advice is to start your homebuddy era. Sometimes the best way to move on from a broken heart is to live life and travel but this is not advisable currently.