A heart of gold

I’ve known Aunty Rosie Sula for more than five years now. She is a cultural worker from Lake Sebu. Last December 2024, she was hailed as one of several Gawad Manlilikhang Bayan or Living Cultural Treasures by the National Commission on Culture and the Arts. You may have seen her on the front cover of Vogue Philippines.

To me, she is Aunty Rosie, a loving elder from Lake Sebu. Rosie Godwino Sula, whose T'boli name is Boi Lemingon, is a cultural worker of many talents. Boi means princess or lady. She owns three schools and takes care of various communities in Lake Sebu and the surrounding areas. She not only takes care of her fellow T'boli but also the Ovu Manuvu community in the area.