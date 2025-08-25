A journey between lives and sushi dreams

World Expos always amaze me. They spark my curiosity about what innovations and inventions each country has to offer my ever-inquisitive and insatiable eyes.

So when the Japan Consular Office in Davao delivered the news that I had been selected for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Journalists Invitation Program (JIP), “excited” would be an understatement.

One of the highlights of my nine-day visit to Japan would be covering Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, a World Expo set on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka. Themed Designing Future Society for Our Lives, the event focuses on life itself — emphasizing the interconnectedness of all beings, from the smallest to the largest, on our shared planet.

I was joined by six other journalists from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member countries: Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Laos.