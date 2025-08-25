A journey between lives and sushi dreams

World Expos always amaze me. They spark my curiosity about what innovations and inventions each country has to offer my ever-inquisitive and insatiable eyes.
So when the Japan Consular Office in Davao delivered the news that I had been selected for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Journalists Invitation Program (JIP), “excited” would be an understatement.
One of the highlights of my nine-day visit to Japan would be covering Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, a World Expo set on the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka. Themed Designing Future Society for Our Lives, the event focuses on life itself — emphasizing the interconnectedness of all beings, from the smallest to the largest, on our shared planet.
I was joined by six other journalists from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member countries: Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Laos.
Between Lives: The heart of Japan’s exhibit
Our first stop at the Expo was, naturally, the host country’s pavilion — the Japan Pavilion. Themed Between Lives, the circular structure was designed to symbolize the cycle of life, illustrating the link between microorganisms and human existence.
According to its website, microorganisms at the Expo site decompose garbage and transform it into biogas — an innovative process visitors can witness through a pavilion installation.
Visitors at the pavilion are greeted immediately by a striking black-and-white space featuring the bold statement on the wall: “Life begins with waste" upon entering. The phrase is accompanied by an explanation: “We generate electricity from food waste and use that energy to transform wastewater into clean water, fostering new life.”
Guests then proceed into the section showcasing the waste-to-energy process. Collected food waste at the Expo is fermented to produce methane gas, which is then used as a fuel source to generate electricity. This conversion is powered by microorganisms, which also break down biodegradable plastics in seawater, returning them to nature through a gradual, almost artistic decomposition process.
The booth further presents a system that transforms waste into electricity and clean water for seaweed cultivation — an emerging source of nutrition and a powerful absorber of CO₂.
The Japanese Pavilion is exactly like a recycling factory at the expo, where microorganisms turn waste-derived materials and energy into fuel, food, medicine, and clothing, giving them new purposes in everyday life.
It’s perhaps the simplest, most tangible way to illustrate our deep connection with microorganisms.
“Visitors walk in a circle through the building’s three zones to gain an understanding of the Japanese aesthetic concept of ‘circulation,’ and themselves become part of a grand, unending story,” the site explains.
In an interview with JIP participants, Japanese Pavilion Acting Director Takubo Norihiko said the pavilion seeks to show that support for global efforts to address social and environmental challenges has never been more timely or necessary.
“For example, by highlighting the nutritional benefits of algae and its potential as a source of CO₂ (carbon dioxide) absorption, we hope the exhibit can contribute to tackling issues such as future food shortages and climate change,” Norihiko explained.
A global briefing
Before exploring further, we attended a briefing by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. Director General Extraordinary Sachiko Yoshimura gave an overview of the Osaka Expo, while Event Bureau Deputy Director Kenji Sato shared details about its grand spectacle, One World, One Planet. Our very own Maria Carla Remedios Miranda, Philippine Pavilion Manager, also gave us an introduction to the Philippine exhibit.
Sushi heaven on a conveyor belt
Afterward, we headed straight to lunch at what I can confidently call the best sushi restaurant in the world —Kura Sushi, located inside the Expo venue.
I was thrilled to taste different varieties of sushi. Though I didn’t know how to use chopsticks properly, I resisted the urge to ask for a spoon and fork. Instead, I went with the flow — and to my own surprise — ate sushi with chopsticks like a pro!
Kura Sushi has nearly 700 locations worldwide, yet sadly, none in the Philippines. This Osaka branch is a sushi lover’s paradise, offering an extensive menu, including the rare Fugu (pufferfish) sushi, which is available only at select locations and at a limited time, like the Osaka Expo.
Still, among all the sushi I sampled, my heart (and taste buds) belonged to the salmon.
And don’t be fooled — it’s not just sushi on the menu. Kura also serves a variety of dishes, including our very own chicken adobo, ordered through its “dual-mode conveyor” system for convenience. This system combines a traditional rotating conveyor belt with a separate digital ordering and delivery track.
To ensure safety and freshness, every sushi plate is protected by Mr. Freshness, an antibacterial cover that shields the food from germs and harmful particles.