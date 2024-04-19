A journey through tranquility: Nature in Nara, from deer parks to primeval forests

We spent a considerable amount of time in Nara as part of my Japan vacation this year. Compared to my pals, I had 11 days in Japan. On the fourth day, my sister decided to join us, and we would continue our trek to Kinosaki and Kyoto together. My companions then said their goodbyes, abandoning me to my fate among the amiable residents of Nara's world-renowned Deer Park. After they left, my sister came along for the ride, and the three of us set off on an adventure to see all the beautiful sights that Nara has to offer.