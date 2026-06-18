A Night to Remember: Faith Mante Celebrates Her Decade and Eight

Turning 18 is more than just reaching a milestone age—it is a beautiful transition into a new chapter of life. For Faith Mante, this significant moment was celebrated with elegance, love, and unforgettable memories during her much-anticipated Decade and Eight debut held at the Grand Ballroom of Pinnacle Hotel Davao on June 10, 2026.
Guests were welcomed into a thoughtfully curated venue, where a photo booth, souvenir corner, and matcha station offered delightful experiences even before the formal program began. The atmosphere came with excitement as family members, relatives, classmates, and friends gathered to witness one of the most meaningful milestones in Faith’s life.
The evening officially opened with a captivating dance performance by the debutante herself, Dressed in a breathtaking gown by Creslenen, Faith effortlessly captured the attention of everyone in attendance, embodying grace and poise for the occasion.
Faith is the beloved daughter of businessman Engr. Rey Campayan Mante and Dr. Lolita Hipulan Mante, RN, MAN, Dean of the College of Nursing of Davao Medical School Foundation Inc. (DMSFI). Sharing in the celebration were her sisters, Sheenah Lorey H. Mante, Edder Lorena H. Mante, and Love H. Mante, whose presence made the evening even more meaningful.
One of the highlights of the program was the traditional 18 Roses ceremony, where the important men in Faith’s life shared a dance and a memory with the debutante. The first dance was shared with her grandfather, Caloy Asturias, creating a memorable start, while the final and most emotional dance was reserved for her father, Engr. Rey Mante. Their father-daughter dance left many guests teary-eyed as it symbolized a father’s unwavering love and support as his daughter embarks on adulthood.
Her Sisters and mother led the 18th candles wherein they shared moments with Faith and wishes for her.
Adding warmth and wisdom to the celebration were the heartfelt messages delivered by Faith’s grandmothers. Esmaelita Fermi Hipulan, her grandmother on her mother’s side, expressed her pride and affection for her granddaughter, reminding Faith to remain grounded and faithful as she pursues her dreams. Meanwhile, Florencia Asturias, her grandmother, offered words of encouragement and love, sharing hopes for Faith’s future emphasizing the importance of family.
As the evening progressed, Faith changed into a sophisticated cocktail dress by renowned designer Benjie Panizales, perfectly complementing the mood of the celebration.
The debutante herself delivered one of the night’s most touching moments during her speech. With genuine emotion, Faith thanked every guest who took the time to celebrate with her, expressing her gratitude for the love and support she has received throughout her journey.
“This is a night I will forever cherish and remember,” she shared, thanking her family, friends, relatives, and loved ones for helping make her debut a truly unforgettable experience.
Equally heartfelt were the words of her parents, who expressed their appreciation to everyone who attended and supported the celebration. They emphasized that every detail of the evening was prepared with love for their daughter, whose happiness remained at the center of the occasion.
As laughter echoed throughout the ballroom and memories were captured in countless photographs, the evening became more than just a birthday celebration
For Faith Mante, her debut was not simply a celebration of turning 18. It was a beautiful reminder of the people who have guided her journey, the values she carries with her, and the dreams that await as she steps confidently into womanhood.
Indeed, it was a night to remember—one filled with love, gratitude, elegance, and the beginning of a remarkable new chapter. GCG