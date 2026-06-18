A Night to Remember: Faith Mante Celebrates Her Decade and Eight



As the evening progressed, Faith changed into a sophisticated cocktail dress by renowned designer Benjie Panizales, perfectly complementing the mood of the celebration.

The debutante herself delivered one of the night’s most touching moments during her speech. With genuine emotion, Faith thanked every guest who took the time to celebrate with her, expressing her gratitude for the love and support she has received throughout her journey.

“This is a night I will forever cherish and remember,” she shared, thanking her family, friends, relatives, and loved ones for helping make her debut a truly unforgettable experience.