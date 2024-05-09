Feature

A ‘pawsome’ home for rescued puppies, dogs

One of the shelter puppies petted by its new families during the Pet Adoption Drive at the SM Lanang Paw Park on May 4, 2024.
One of the shelter puppies petted by its new families during the Pet Adoption Drive at the SM Lanang Paw Park on May 4, 2024.

IN a bid to find loving families for rescued puppies and dogs, SM Lanang together with its partners from the AG Group and ARF Veterinary Clinic conducted a pet adoption drive on Saturday, May 4, at the mall’s Paw Park located on the second level.

A puppy looking up at the camera.
A puppy looking up at the camera.
Browny, AG Group’s ambassador dog inspiring participants with its story during the Pet Adoption Drive at SM Lanang Paw Park.
Browny, AG Group's ambassador dog inspiring participants with its story during the Pet Adoption Drive at SM Lanang Paw Park.
SM Photo

Through the event, all of the 14 shelter puppies and abandoned dogs found their ‘furever’ homes and received free vaccine shots from the ARF Veterinary Clinic. Freebies were also given to adopters to help them start their new journey with their fur babies.

A thorough screening interview and an orientation program were held prior to the turnover of the pets to their new families to ensure that they will be welcomed into an environment that is the right fit for them.

Volunteers from the AG Group and adopters posed for a photo with their furry friends.
Volunteers from the AG Group and adopters posed for a photo with their furry friends.

As part of its pet-friendly initiatives, SM Lanang supports initiatives that promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

