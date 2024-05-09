A ‘pawsome’ home for rescued puppies, dogs

Through the event, all of the 14 shelter puppies and abandoned dogs found their ‘furever’ homes and received free vaccine shots from the ARF Veterinary Clinic. Freebies were also given to adopters to help them start their new journey with their fur babies.

A thorough screening interview and an orientation program were held prior to the turnover of the pets to their new families to ensure that they will be welcomed into an environment that is the right fit for them.