A ‘pawsome’ home for rescued puppies, dogs

IN a bid to find loving families for rescued puppies and dogs, SM Lanang together with its partners from the AG Group and ARF Veterinary Clinic conducted a pet adoption drive on Saturday, May 4, at the mall’s Paw Park located on the second level.
Through the event, all of the 14 shelter puppies and abandoned dogs found their ‘furever’ homes and received free vaccine shots from the ARF Veterinary Clinic. Freebies were also given to adopters to help them start their new journey with their fur babies.
A thorough screening interview and an orientation program were held prior to the turnover of the pets to their new families to ensure that they will be welcomed into an environment that is the right fit for them.
As part of its pet-friendly initiatives, SM Lanang supports initiatives that promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.
