A Small Deli in Samal

I last visited the Island Garden City of Samal via the roll-on roll-off barge before the pandemic (BP). The excruciating wait and long lines at the port have discouraged me so I limited myself to a few visits to Paradise Island and Costa Marina. But this time, I had a meeting out there so I had to go.

The driver took the Davsam ferry, I’ve never been on it, so I wasn’t familiar with where it landed.

However as our vehicle exited a short dusty road, I read we were in barangay Villarica. It should be familiar… it wasn’t. Samal has changed. Familiar structures are no longer there, there are lots of new buildings. I decided just to let my eyes take in the changes without trying to recall what used to be there. Our destination was Mambago-A in a place called A Small Deli of Judy Munda, my dive buddy’s wife. And yes, I was to meet with Carlos on that day.