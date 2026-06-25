A splash of love at Ilang Child Development Center

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but as it turns out, it also takes a village (and some very high-quality paint) to build them a beautiful place to learn!
I’ve been following a very special journey in our community, and I am so excited to share that the Ilang Child Development Center has officially received its colorful "happily ever after."
December 10, 2025, the Rotary Club of South Davao (RCSD) broke ground on a mission to rehabilitate the existing daycare center. During the groundbreaking, we had gift-giving and feeding.
Fast forward to April 25, 2026, and the energy at the center was electric. The construction was done, but the soul of the building—the color—was about to be added. This wasn't just a quick coat of paint. It was a total structural hug. The club worked hard to install a sturdy covered roof that now connects two buildings, keeping our little learners dry even when the Davao rain decides to join the party. It had a brand-new floor, concrete, perfect for circle time and play!
In a beautiful display of "Service Above Self," the club returned with brushes in hand. We weren’t alone, either! Davis Paint stepped up in a big way, donating all the paint and even sending over a team of volunteer painters to ensure everything looked professional.
But the real heart of the day? The community. Parents and barangay volunteers showed up in droves, eager to pick up a brush and contribute to their children’s future. To say "thank you," the club handed out loot bags to these amazing volunteers — a small token for a massive amount of heart.
Even the President of Rotary Club South Davao, Tita Sonja Garcia, was seen right down on the floor, getting their hands dirty (well, colorful!) to make sure every corner was perfect. Now that is leadership in action!
Destination: Cebu! This project was more than just a shed and paint. It was a group effort in the truest sense. Because of the incredible transformation and the community spirit behind it, this has become the RCSD’s signature project.
The team is heading to DISCON in Cebu later this year to present this labor of love. While the trophies and recognition are wonderful, the real prize is the look on the children's faces when they walk into a center that is bright, safe, and built just for them.
Way to go, Rotary Club of South Davao! You’ve shown us that when we paint together, we create a masterpiece of hope.