A splash of love at Ilang Child Development Center



I’ve been following a very special journey in our community, and I am so excited to share that the Ilang Child Development Center has officially received its colorful "happily ever after."

December 10, 2025, the Rotary Club of South Davao (RCSD) broke ground on a mission to rehabilitate the existing daycare center. During the groundbreaking, we had gift-giving and feeding.

Fast forward to April 25, 2026, and the energy at the center was electric. The construction was done, but the soul of the building—the color—was about to be added. This wasn't just a quick coat of paint. It was a total structural hug. The club worked hard to install a sturdy covered roof that now connects two buildings, keeping our little learners dry even when the Davao rain decides to join the party. It had a brand-new floor, concrete, perfect for circle time and play!

In a beautiful display of "Service Above Self," the club returned with brushes in hand. We weren’t alone, either! Davis Paint stepped up in a big way, donating all the paint and even sending over a team of volunteer painters to ensure everything looked professional.