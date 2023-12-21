A unique Yuletide for frontliners

AS the much-anticipated Yuletide season unfolds, a time traditionally cherished for fostering love and strengthening family bonds, it has ceased to be a joyous occasion for some.

Particularly for those on the frontline — journalists, security personnel, medical professionals, and police authorities — the festive season is marked by their absence from loved ones.

During this advent event, their exclusion becomes palpable. The term "busy" seems like an understatement for them. These essential sectors of society find themselves navigating crowded places to ensure peace and order, providing care and triage to patients, and delivering live updates.

POPT Ramil Anthony D. Maxey, with a seven-year background as a police maneuver in isolated areas of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro and currently serving as the Bajada Police Station deputy station commander for administration, is one of the nearly 300,000 police officers in the Philippine National Police (PNP) who won't partake in the unique and sacred Filipino Christmas culture.

Instead of spending time with his family this year, Ramil, dedicated to his profession for almost two decades, is once again called to serve the nation. Their oath compels them to ensure the safety of every citizen in the country against terrorism, threats, and criminal activities.

“Sa amoa, naa mi gina-sulti nga kung ting bakasyon sa sibilyan, ting-duty namo na. Sa 19 years, halos wala mi time sa akoang pamilya. In fact, mao na ang drive sa naay family (In our case, we have this saying that a civilian's vacation is our duty. In 19 years, we barely had time with my family. In fact, that is the drive of having a family),” he said.

Ramil explained that when he entered the profession, he couldn't fully enjoy holiday breaks, especially Christmas. However, with time, he and his wife had to make adjustments to maintain the foundation of their marriage.

He began his career as a maneuver when he already had children. Consequently, he found it challenging to supervise their upbringing. There were instances of minor disagreements with his wife, but he made a concerted effort to help her and their children understand the nature of his work.

Similar to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who struggle to return to their families for significant events, Maxey emotionally disclosed the sacrifices necessary due to the demands of his profession, work constraints, and practicality.

Despite being granted breaks or leaves, there are times when they have to report, especially when their area of responsibility is under red alert.

There were moments when he felt guilty, a sentiment that lingered persistently. That's why, during their training, they underwent exercises to master emotional control and self-discipline, he explained with a laugh.

Yes, there were instances where he promised to return home, already packed up, only to receive a call instructing him to return to the camp due to full-alert status, he added.

When digital connectivity was not fully introduced, loneliness and disconnection were his prevailing feelings. He had to make considerable efforts to connect with his family, resorting to traditional means like handwritten letters.

Now, with media and technological globalization making the world smaller, Ramil perceives that digital applications such as Facebook, Messenger, and other video-call tools allow him to stay in touch with his family in real time without worrying about their condition.

While the internet plays a significant role in cultural diffusion, facilitating connections in unimaginable ways, the drawback lies in the fact that online intimacy cannot match physical interaction.

“Naa nay daghan app karon, virtually maka-attend ka, walay virtual world sa niaging panahon. Dili na ka ma-problema. Di na ka magsulat sulat pa. Tungod sa technology, connected ka even though physically wala ka sa inyoha (There are lots of apps right now; virtually, you can attend. There was no virtual world in the old times. Because of technology, you are connected even though you are not physically present)," he said.

Ramil and his colleagues were at the station as of press time, distributing Christmas gifts to lumads and other vulnerable communities within their jurisdiction.

He added, “Always gyud na. Tradition namo na every umaabot ang kapaskuhan. We consider them as our family (It's a tradition for us, without fail, every Christmas season. We regard them as part of our family)."

The spirit of Christmas, for these frontliners, goes beyond connecting with their loved ones; it's also about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, the magic is limited—technically, the exclusivity gradually fades. If you were in the shoes of these frontliners, you would understand that during seasons like this, showing up and helping the community is part of the job, and external people become a part of their extended family. DEF