Aboitiz Football Cup holds inaugural game

The Aboitiz Football Cup (AFC) successfully held its first-ever Davao leg over the weekend of October 26 and 27, 2024, at the Tionko Football Field, drawing over 140 participating teams in a landmark weekend for local football. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the longest-running grassroots football tournament in the country, bringing its legacy to Davao, celebrating the city’s dynamic growth, vibrant community, and diversity that reflects “Life is here”.
The AFC Davao festival was hosted by Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) and its water business unit Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua), in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI), RSA 1 Sports Group, and the Davao South Regional Football Association (DSRFA), with the support of the Davao City Water District (DCWD), and Davao-based AboitizPower subsidiaries Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light), Therma South, Inc., and Hedcor.
The opening ceremony on October 26 featured a ceremonial kick-off led by Apo Agua Head of Operations Shake Tuason, along with special guests City Mayor’s Office Sports Development Division officer-in-charge Mikee Aportadera, DSRFA President Ernie Ortonio, Jr., Apo Agua Director Art Milan, Davao Light Head Zar Tia, Therma South, Inc. Reputation and Stakeholder Manager Chrisyl Garcia and RSA 1 Sports Group representative Mario Eala.
"We are deeply grateful to the Aboitiz Group for bringing one of the country's most anticipated football tournaments to Davao, providing our youth not only with the opportunity to showcase their talents but also to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle. This event goes beyond competition, it's a platform for building friendships and nurturing the passion that unites our community through sports. Whether in victory or defeat, the true win lies in the bonds we form and the spirit of unity we carry forward," Sports Development Division - City Mayor’s Office, officer-in-charge Mikee Aportadera said.
Promoting community wellness and supporting athlete health, DCWD ensured participants stayed hydrated throughout the weekend by providing a steady supply of clean, safe drinking water.
Beyond sportsmanship and teamwork, the event championed environmental stewardship through its Wasteless Campaign, which incorporated CCBPI’s “Tapon to Ipon: Basta Claro, Panalo!” program. Festival participants were encouraged to collect and recycle clear PET plastic bottles at designated drop-off sites in exchange for Coca-Cola products. This initiative proved highly successful, collecting over 3,000 PET bottles for recycling over the weekend.
With roots in Cebu and an established leg at the Aboitiz Pitch in Batangas, the expansion of AFC this year brings its scope nationwide. As part of the expansion, two select winning teams from the AFC Davao leg will compete against teams from Luzon and Visayas in a culminating exhibition game in Cebu in February 2025. PR