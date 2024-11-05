Aboitiz Football Cup holds inaugural game

The opening ceremony on October 26 featured a ceremonial kick-off led by Apo Agua Head of Operations Shake Tuason, along with special guests City Mayor’s Office Sports Development Division officer-in-charge Mikee Aportadera, DSRFA President Ernie Ortonio, Jr., Apo Agua Director Art Milan, Davao Light Head Zar Tia, Therma South, Inc. Reputation and Stakeholder Manager Chrisyl Garcia and RSA 1 Sports Group representative Mario Eala.

"We are deeply grateful to the Aboitiz Group for bringing one of the country's most anticipated football tournaments to Davao, providing our youth not only with the opportunity to showcase their talents but also to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle. This event goes beyond competition, it's a platform for building friendships and nurturing the passion that unites our community through sports. Whether in victory or defeat, the true win lies in the bonds we form and the spirit of unity we carry forward," Sports Development Division - City Mayor’s Office, officer-in-charge Mikee Aportadera said.