AboitizPower and Davao Light’s Sitio Electricity lights up a basketball coach's hoop dreams in Malabog, Paquibato

Warren Castillo is championing youth basketball in his community. His dream is for the players to play in the bigger leagues and eventually make a name for themselves.

“Ang akong pangandoy gyud kay naa miy produkto nga makaabot gyud sa mga prestiyoso nga mga liga pareho sa PBL, UAAP—masking unsa ka hilit ning among lugar, naa lang gyuy makarepresenta sa among barangay sa mga dagko nga liga,” Warren said.

(My dream is for our team to have a player who can play in the prestigious leagues like PBL and UAAP. No matter how far-flung our barangay is, we want it to be represented by one of us in the big leagues.)

A 37-year-old resident of Sitio Balamban, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District in Davao City, Warren has dedicated his life to the game. Even before their community was connected to the power grid, basketball was already seen as an opportunity to obtain scholarships and other academic opportunities — a stepping stone to even bigger dreams.

“Naa miy napagraduate last year. Naka-avail siya og scholarship for athletes sa UM Panabo. Ninggraduate gyud siya as team captain. Dako pung tabang kay gauma ra ang mga ginikanan. Karon nagtrabaho na siya as teacher sa eskwelahan diri sa amo ug siya nagatudlo pud og basketball ug gascouting ug mga bag-o nga talento sa kabataan,” Warren shared.

(We were able to send one of our players to UM Panabo on a scholarship for athletes. He graduated last year. [The scholarship] was a huge help to his parents who are both farmers. Now, our player is a teacher at our barangay high school. He also teaches basketball and scouts for new talent among our youth.)