AboitizPower equips journalists with knowledge of energy reporting

IN A bid to stay at the forefront of reporting on crucial energy and power developments, journalists from various esteemed media outlets all over the Philippines gathered at a thought-provoking seminar, focused on writing engaging and informative energy news stories, last October 12 at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Metro Manila.

The Power 101 Energy lecture, organized by Aboitiz Power, brought together industry experts, journalists, and communication professionals to share insights on effectively covering the ever-evolving energy sector. The seminar was led by the country’s renowned energy beat journalists Myrna Velasco of Manila Bulletin and ABS-CBN News’ Alvin Elchico.

It also featured Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella and Energy Regulations Commission (ERC) President and Chairman Monalisa Dimalanta, who talked about the intricacies of the technical terms of energy, ranging from the energy generation to the technicalities of a “system loss charge” on the electric bill, to the recent and future energy developments in the country.

Both speakers from the media industry underscored that art and knowledge are crucial in bringing in energy news stories — that they are more than just “the increase of power rates and the updates on our power bills”.

Velasco urged new journalists to study laws regarding energy, such as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) Law, Renewable Energy Act, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, among other laws to fully understand the art of writing energy news.

She also said that reporters must be keen on watching renewable energy developments in the country, in what she calls the “Big show”, a creative acronym for “Biomass, Geothermal, Solar, Hydro, Ocean/Tidal, and Wind Energy”, pointing out that renewable energy is gaining traction as the centerpiece of the country’s energy transition agenda.

“The future of this industry is on innovations, so I hope you learn a lot from us [in doing energy and power news reports],” Velasco said.

As for Elchico, he emphasized the importance of news reporters to let the audiences know how energy news will matter to them, and make it simple and digestible to ordinary people.

“Kailangan maging simple and digestible kay Aling Barang, siya ang common people, kasi most of our energy issues ay may impact sa buhay niya, at ang bottomline naman diyan… pera, budget, power rates, at anong essence nito sa masa,” Elchico said.

Throughout the day-long seminar, attendees were also treated to a series of captivating presentations and interactive sessions led by prominent figures in the energy sector. The participants were also trained to ask energy questions through a mock interview together with the DOE and ERC representatives.

“It’s always good to recognize and honor your roots, I’m happy sharing my knowledge in this industry with young journalists for whatever purpose it may serve you,” ERC’s Dimalanta said.

As the world faces the challenges of transitioning to sustainable energy, journalists play a crucial role in providing accurate information and promoting public understanding.

The recent energy news seminar is aimed at equipping journalists with the knowledge to navigate the complex energy landscape, ensuring the public remains well-informed and empowered to make informed decisions, which in return, should enable societies to tackle current energy challenges and shape a brighter, more sustainable future for this industry. ICE

