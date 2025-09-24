AceKid fresh milk formula redefines child nutrition standards

Many parents carefully check the nutritional content of milk powder but often overlook the most important detail on the ingredient list: the source of the milk itself. What many don’t realize is that most products on the market are made from conventional or staged milk, which goes through multiple processing steps before it becomes powder. Today, parents have a new choice—fresh milk formula.

The key benefit of fresh milk formula is nutrient preservation. Because it undergoes a single-step process, fresh milk formula retains more of its natural protein structure, vitamins, and minerals, ensuring that the body absorbs nutrients more effectively. In contrast, conventional milk undergoes at least one additional high-temperature drying process, which can degrade or destroy nutrients such as protein, fat, and vitamins.

Good news for Filipino parents: the world-renowned fresh milk formula AceKid is now available in the Philippines, offering exceptional freshness and a powerful combination of health and nutritional benefits for children.

AceKid is manufactured from the globally recognized “golden milk source belt” at 47° North Latitude. This region is renowned for its rich black soil—so fertile it takes 200–400 years to form just a single centimeter—pure alkaline spring water, and an ideal climate for dairy farming. This natural environment ensures high-quality milk production.

AceKid stands out for its single-step “farm-to-can” process. Nutrients essential for children’s growth and development are added directly to liquid milk, which is then dried into powder in just one step. This streamlined process preserves milk freshness and nutrient integrity at an optimum level, making it easier for children to absorb and digest.

Manufactured by FEIHE, a trusted global leader in nutrition with more than 60 years of excellence, AceKid reflects the company’s commitment to advancing child health. FEIHE collaborates with premier academic institutions—including Harvard Medical School, Peking University School of Medicine, Jiangnan University, and Capital Medical University—along with top medical and nutrition experts to develop milk formulas that support early brain development.

AceKid Care is enriched with:

14 vitamins and 7 minerals for complete nutrition and healthy growth

DHA, ARA, Lutein, and Choline for brain and eye development

GOS for healthy digestion

Unlike most milk brands, AceKid contains no added sucrose or maltodextrin—ingredients linked to childhood cavities, digestive issues, diabetes risk, and possible kidney damage. Sucrose in milk also encourages picky eating. By avoiding these additives, AceKid stays true to its commitment to pure, fresh nutrition.

Now available in the Philippines—including Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Bohol, Iloilo, Davao, General Santos, Tagum, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, and Koronadal—AceKid offers parents a reliable partner in meeting their children’s nutritional needs. PR