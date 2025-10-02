ADV Juansiksty nation celebrates 3rd anniversary with “KapaTHREEran”

ADV Juansiksty Nation marked its 3rd founding anniversary with “KapaTHREEran,” a celebration held at the Davao Bamboo Sanctuary and Ecological Park in Malagos, Baguio District, Davao City.

The milestone event was hosted by CORE Group Davao Honda ADV Roundtable (DHART) and joined by fellow core groups from across Mindanao, including SOX RT, RANAW RT, KUTAWATO RT, ZAMPEN RT, and DAVNOR RT—showcasing the unity of Honda ADV riders across the region.

“KapaTHREEran,” the official theme of this year’s gathering, symbolized three years of friendship, brotherhood, and shared passion on two wheels.

More than just rides and activities, the celebration emphasized the deeper meaning of the gathering: strengthening bonds, sharing stories, and promoting safe and responsible riding.

“KapaTHREEran is not only about marking an anniversary—it’s about honoring the friendships we’ve built, the family we’ve become, and the adventures that continue to inspire us as a group,” said John Arnie “Kap Arki” Bonete, President and Founder of ADV Juansiksty Nation.

Highlights included a unity ride, fellowship activities, and raffles. But beyond the festivities, the serene setting of the Davao Bamboo Sanctuary underscored the event’s focus on community spirit—bringing together riders and their families in celebration of shared journeys.

With three years of strong presence in Mindanao’s riding community, ADV Juansiksty Nation and its partner core groups look forward to more years of safe rides, lasting friendships, and meaningful contributions to society. PR