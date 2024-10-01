Aeon Luxe Properties tops off Aeon Bleu Residential Towers

Aeon Luxe Properties proudly announces the topping-off of their Aeon Bleu Residential Towers (Tower 1 and 2) last September 20, 2024. The event marks a significant milestone in the construction of this premier residential complex, aimed at providing luxurious and modern living spaces in the heart of Davao City.
The ceremony commenced with a blessing of the buildings, led by Fr. Emmanuel Gonzaga, followed by an official ceremony. Key figures in attendance included Francisco T. Cruz, Chairman of the Board; Ian Y. Cruz, President and CEO; Alvin Y. Cruz, Lesley Ann C. Arquiza, Lesley Diane C. Co, Engr. Ferdinand Manucot, construction manager; Engr. Juvenel Lim, project manager; and Marlon Ferolin of Land Bank. Special guests from Reyna ng Davao, the construction team, brokers, agents, suppliers, and the sales team were also present to celebrate this momentous occasion.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to the completion of this phase of Aeon Bleu," said Ian Y. Cruz, President and CEO of Aeon Luxe Properties. "Our vision of creating an urban sanctuary that combines luxury with convenience is becoming a reality, thanks to the dedication and hard work of our team and partners."
About Aeon Bleu
Aeon Bleu is a sprawling complex that consists of six magnificent buildings, featuring three opulent residences, a luxurious condotel, sophisticated residential offices, and the exclusive Club Aeon. The complex offers seamless connectivity to recreational and commercial establishments while being enveloped by lush green spaces. Whether you're seeking vibrant entertainment, sumptuous dining, or a shopper’s paradise, Aeon Bleu provides an unparalleled urban living experience designed for both families and professionals.
Aeon Luxe Properties is committed to creating sustainable and secure living environments, featuring energy-efficient structures, 24/7 security, cutting-edge amenities, and prime locations that promise long-term investment value.
Contact information
For additional details, please contact:
Email: customerservice@aeonluxe.com.ph
Phone: 0926-695-9420
About Aeon Luxe Properties
Aeon Luxe Properties, Inc. is a leading real estate developer in Mindanao, specializing in crafting luxurious and innovative homes. Our mission is to create communities where people can live, work, and play conveniently, transforming Davao's skyline and setting industry benchmarks with projects like Aeon Towers and Aeon Bleu.