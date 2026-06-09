AI Business Hour in Davao



Our speaker, Cris Vinson, didn’t begin with flashy promises about artificial intelligence. Instead, he told us something more human.

He once ran a business with around thirty people under his wing. It was the kind of success many of us chase — built on hard work, long hours, and a relentless push forward. But success, as he shared, has its shadows. Last year, a medical emergency forced him to pause and ask a question many of us avoid: Why am I doing all this?

It wasn’t a boardroom that slowed him down — it was life. And sometimes, that’s the only thing powerful enough to do it. He suffered a heart attack.

Encouraged by his girlfriend to rest and recover here in Davao, Cris faced a dilemma familiar to many driven individuals: how do you slow down when your instinct is to keep building? His answer was not to stop working — but to work differently.

Enter AI.

Rather than diving back into the same high-pressure setup, Cris began experimenting. Smaller steps. Lighter systems. He leveraged AI not as a replacement for effort, but as a partner in it — testing whether Davao might be fertile ground for something new. That seed took the form of “AI Business Hour,” an intimate gathering of curious minds trying to understand what this technology could actually do for them.

And like any real experiment, it didn’t go perfectly.

In fact, AI itself gave us our first lesson in humility. Cris’s AI secretary “Alice” accidentally sent participants to the wrong venue — Glass House Toril instead of our actual location, Glass House in Rizal. Out of thirty who signed up, only twelve made it.

A smaller crowd, yes — but perhaps the right one.