AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 Series is coming in PH

Leading smart devices provider, HONOR, has confirmed to launch the AI Portrait Master HONOR 200 Series in the Philippines! HONOR 200 is the latest range of smartphone from the brand and stirred a lot of demand with its Four-Layer AI Architecture comprises Cross-device and Cross-OS AI, Platform-level AI, App-level AI, and Interface to Cloud-AI services. 

“It is indeed official! HONOR 200 Series will arrive in the Philippines very soon so don’t dare miss our next announcements. We are beyond excited to push the boundaries of AI and deliver seamless experiences to our users,” HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng said. 

HONOR 200 Series First Look 

The leading smartphone in the country has started the teaser for HONOR 200 with Studio Harcourt-themed photos, a valuable partnership of the brand. The said studio is a prestigious institution in Paris that was integrated to the DSLR-killer camera of HONOR 200. 

Stay tuned for HONOR’s big announcements soon. Head on to HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms: Facebook(Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram(Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok Shop: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.  PR

