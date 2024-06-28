Air Prosystems Inc. expands offerings with opening of Panasonic showroom

Panasonic's air conditioning units on the other hand, are celebrated for their advanced technology, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly designs, making them a preferred choice for consumers and businesses worldwide. They also have unique features like the nanoe X technology, improving indoor protection 24/7 that helps with eliminating odors, bacteria and viruses, molds, allergens, pollens, PM 2.5, and helps with moisturization.

With the addition of Panasonic air conditioning units, AIRPRO aims to enhance the customer experience by offering a wider array of choices and the latest in air conditioning technology. These choices include split type, multi split, floor standing, four-way cassette, ceiling mounted, and many others.

Battung believes that air conditioning is nothing without customer service. This philosophy serves as the backbone of their operations as they emphasize that their true product is customer service. Without exceptional service, even the best air conditioning units lose their value. AIRPRO ensures that from supply and delivery to after-sales support, customer satisfaction remains excellent.