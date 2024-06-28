Air Prosystems Inc. expands offerings with opening of Panasonic showroom

In a move set to elevate their market presence and meet growing customer demands, Air Prosystems, Inc. (AIRPRO) has proudly announced the addition of Panasonic air conditioning units' showroom to their lineup of services on June 24, 2024.
This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for AIRPRO as they continue to strengthen their position as a leading provider of high-quality air conditioning systems.
"It is our commitment to always follow the manufacturer's standards and policies in serving and satisfy the customers, no shortcuts,” AIRPRO President, Benito Ramon D. Battung, Jr. said during his opening remarks.
AIRPRO has long been recognized for its commitment to providing top-tier air conditioning solutions, known for efficiency, reliability, and cutting-edge technology.
Panasonic's air conditioning units on the other hand, are celebrated for their advanced technology, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly designs, making them a preferred choice for consumers and businesses worldwide. They also have unique features like the nanoe X technology, improving indoor protection 24/7 that helps with eliminating odors, bacteria and viruses, molds, allergens, pollens, PM 2.5, and helps with moisturization.
With the addition of Panasonic air conditioning units, AIRPRO aims to enhance the customer experience by offering a wider array of choices and the latest in air conditioning technology. These choices include split type, multi split, floor standing, four-way cassette, ceiling mounted, and many others.
Battung believes that air conditioning is nothing without customer service. This philosophy serves as the backbone of their operations as they emphasize that their true product is customer service. Without exceptional service, even the best air conditioning units lose their value. AIRPRO ensures that from supply and delivery to after-sales support, customer satisfaction remains excellent.
As AIRPRO continues to expand and innovate, the partnership with Panasonic signifies a forward-looking approach to meeting the evolving needs of their customers.
“Panasonic is basically well-known for the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) but tying up with AIRPRO, and the opening of the showroom, I want to get more attention from Business-to-Business consumers,” Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines President, Akihiro Yamaguchi ended.
The ribbon cutting was spearheaded by AIRPRO’s President, along with Dra. Malou Monteverde, Consul of Mexico to the Philippines; Akihiro Yamaguchi, Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines President; and Jason Huang, Managing Director of Plaza de Luisa Development Corporation. DSCA