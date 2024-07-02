Air Prosystems Inc. launches first Enterprise-Based Training Center in PH

Set to commence operations in August 2024, the AIRPRO training center aims to accommodate 25 students in the first batch.

The primary focus of the center will be on equipping students with essential skills related to air conditioner repair, installation, and maintenance. With their skill set, they are guaranteed to be ready to work in the industry after they graduate.

This initiative underscores AIRPRO’s commitment to enhancing technical education and fostering skilled professionals in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) sector.