Air Prosystems Inc. launches first Enterprise-Based Training Center in PH

Air Prosystems Inc. (AIRPRO), a leading name in the air conditioning industry, marked a significant milestone with the blessing and inauguration of its first-ever Enterprise Based Training Center in the Philippines on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024.
Located in Davao, the training center has been accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda)-Davao Region. The center also received generous support from Daikin, a global air conditioning powerhouse, which has generously provided air conditioners, tools, and instructional modules to ensure the highest quality of training.
Set to commence operations in August 2024, the AIRPRO training center aims to accommodate 25 students in the first batch.
The primary focus of the center will be on equipping students with essential skills related to air conditioner repair, installation, and maintenance. With their skill set, they are guaranteed to be ready to work in the industry after they graduate.
This initiative underscores AIRPRO’s commitment to enhancing technical education and fostering skilled professionals in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) sector.
In his closing remarks, President of AIRPRO Benito Ramon D. Battung recalls that Tesda struggled for years to understand the evolving goals of its graduates, so they discussed it at their training center and reviewed Battung's observations. Battung noted that while graduates had solid foundational skills, they lacked adaptation to new technology.
“I said, nothing is wrong, it’s just that there is a lack of adaptation in technology,” Battung pointed out.
To address this, Battung negotiated with Tesda, committing the company to help upgrade the skills of Tesda graduates. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional technical training and modern industry needs.
With the establishment of the training center, AIRPRO takes a proactive step in addressing the growing demand for skilled HVAC professionals in the Philippines. The center is poised to become a hub for excellence in technical education, fostering a new generation of experts equipped to meet the challenges of the industry.
The blessing and inauguration was graced by AirPro President Benito Ramon D. Battung; Daikin President Miki Takayoshi; Tesda Provincial Director, Myrna Roa; Dra. Malou Monteverde, Consul of Mexico to the Philippines; Egbert Abogado, Daikin Branch Manager; Masaru Toyota, SM Appliance Consultant; Mario Dela Cerna, RTC - Korphil Training Department Head, along with Air Prosystems team, Tesda, Daikin, and Korphil representatives, and other guests. DSCA