Air Prosystems, Inc. unveils first Smart Air Solution showroom in the Philippines

In its stride towards enhancing cooling solutions across the Philippines, Air Prosystems, Inc. (AIRPRO) proudly inaugurated the first-ever Smart Air Solution showroom in the Philippines for Haier Electrical Appliances Philippines Inc. (Haier) on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Situated at FS Dizon Road, Bacaca, Poblacion District, Davao City, this new establishment marks a significant milestone for AIRPRO and Haier, as they join forces to redefine the air conditioning landscape in the region.
"I'm excited because this is the first in the Philippines and we granted it to AIRPRO because of our trust in this company and their capability of handling technical products like the commercial air conditioning," Air Conditioning Business Unit Director of Haier, Engr. Francis L. Serrato said.
He added, "In terms of the business partnership with AIRPRO, our aircon specialist here in Mindanao, we provide them with all the support in order for them to sell our products and at the same time, do the after-sales for us."
AIRPRO's strategic decision to establish Haier's Smart Air shop underscores its dedication to offering premium air conditioning systems tailored to meet diverse consumer needs. The showroom showcases a range of Haier air conditioners, catering to both residential and commercial markets across Davao City and beyond.
"We are expecting a lot of customers to be very keen on what Haier could offer. As you may know, we don't only supply or offer home appliances but also total solutions for commercial products like commercial air conditioners," Engr. Serrato expressed.
During his closing remarks, Benito Ramon D. Battung Jr. expressed his gratitude for Haier's support.
"We will assure you that there will be no shortcuts in our installation. The way we deal business with our customers, we are always professional and based on your standards. Especially next month, we will be ISO certified already," Battung shared.
The grand opening ceremony was graced by AIRPRO President, Benito Ramon D. Battung; Engr. Francis L. Serrato, Air-Conditioning Business Unit Director of Haier Electrical Appliances Philippines Inc., along with Engr. Rey Albina, consultant; Bethany Astrid C. Banes-Sumbiling, AIRPRO Operations Manager; representatives from Haier including Neil Galero and Mark Abuan; and esteemed guests.
"With your help, we are committed to serve you better. Whatever brands that we carry, you are assured of after-sales service," Battung ended. DSCA