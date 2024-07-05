Air Prosystems, Inc. unveils first Smart Air Solution showroom in the Philippines

Situated at FS Dizon Road, Bacaca, Poblacion District, Davao City, this new establishment marks a significant milestone for AIRPRO and Haier, as they join forces to redefine the air conditioning landscape in the region.

"I'm excited because this is the first in the Philippines and we granted it to AIRPRO because of our trust in this company and their capability of handling technical products like the commercial air conditioning," Air Conditioning Business Unit Director of Haier, Engr. Francis L. Serrato said.