AirPro opens 7th branch in Davao City

Transform your spaces and residential units with affordable, competitive, and reliable home solution products backed by an efficient and 100 percent customer-centric approach from leading global electronic providers distributed by the newly expanded Air Prosystems, Inc. (AirPro).
The seventh branch of AirPro in the Philippines, located at Door C, HM bldg., Dacudao Avenue, Davao City, was opened on October 8, 2024. The event was graced by key officials from top electronic brands as AirPro can now accommodate Dabawenyos from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“Our goal is to provide a hundred percent customer satisfaction, meaning, unlike our competitors in the city, we are driven and committed to personally lend you our best resources and people. You do not have to worry about our services because we would like to give everyone a very good customer service experience,” Air Prosystems, Inc. President Ben D. Battung Jr. told SunStar Davao during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Battung added that in order to maintain the company’s high reputation, they will uphold the satisfaction and care for their customers’ needs and concerns through their diverse, professional, and knowledgeable team trained to effectively handle client requests.
“Our team is always ready. If you have questions on our products, in just a very short time or at least a minute, we will be immediately there at your home because again customer care matters and we have to build a strong relationship with them,” the official said.
With the latest branch of AirPro in the metro, Dabawenyos can now get high-powered quality products from Panasonic, Daiken, Hisense, Haier, and TCL. They are also offering a wide range of products and services such as Air Moving Equipment, Solar Panels, and other high technology electronics with free installations and other promo packages.