AirPro opens 7th branch in Davao City

The seventh branch of AirPro in the Philippines, located at Door C, HM bldg., Dacudao Avenue, Davao City, was opened on October 8, 2024. The event was graced by key officials from top electronic brands as AirPro can now accommodate Dabawenyos from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“Our goal is to provide a hundred percent customer satisfaction, meaning, unlike our competitors in the city, we are driven and committed to personally lend you our best resources and people. You do not have to worry about our services because we would like to give everyone a very good customer service experience,” Air Prosystems, Inc. President Ben D. Battung Jr. told SunStar Davao during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.