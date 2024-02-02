Airspeed: Overcoming challenges to achieve success in 2024

Airspeed Group, a proud Filipino logistics company providing end-to-end solutions, is poised to achieve an exceptional 2024. Despite facing challenges in the market last year, the company has taken proactive measures to position itself for growth in the Year of the Dragon. This will be started by creating an environment that promotes continuous personal development and a customer-centric service culture.

"We are looking forward to an exceptional year for Airspeed in 2024 — One mind, one heart, one vision for Airspeed," said Rosemarie Rafael, Chairperson and President of Airspeed Group.

Committed to building better lives

The company aims to provide more opportunities for its employees to develop leadership skills at all levels of the organization. Customer satisfaction remains a top priority, focusing on providing high-quality services. To achieve these goals, the company has implemented various training programs, such as a leadership development course for employees who are interested in developing their leadership skills, soft-skills training programs in effective communication, problem-solving, and decision-making, and technical skills training program, which is essential for employees to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Overall, Airspeed Group is committed to investing in its employees and providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. By focusing on leadership development, customer satisfaction, and collaboration, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and success in 2024.

Committed to helping grow businesses

2024 is expected to be the year of the global economy's recovery. In the post-pandemic recovery era, economies have started to reopen, and trade has slowly picked up, so Airspeed is expected to benefit from the increasing demand. Another factor contributing to Airspeed's success is the continued growth of e-commerce sales worldwide.

Airspeed started offering e-Commerce Fulfillment to enable e-Commerce businesses to meet logistics requirements. They also provide international and domestic cargo shipping and courier services via air and sea. Several new hubs are planned for Palawan, Lucena, IIoiIo, Zamboanga, and other cities, as well as additional kiosks and partnerships with service providers to provide customers with more destinations and faster transit times.

This will enable Airspeed to offer its customers better service and competitive pricing.

Other traditional services such as customs clearance, warehousing, and specialized logistics for various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, retail, and automotive are continuously being offered, which has helped Airspeed grow its market share.

The pandemic may have drastically changed how businesses operate, but Airspeed has adapted quickly to meet the changing needs of its customers. Airspeed has invested heavily in technology to improve its operations and provide better visibility and tracking for its customers. With these investments, the company has positioned itself for growth in the coming years. 2024 is a promising year for Airspeed and its clients.

Committed to leading sustainable logistics

As part of its efforts to reduce carbon footprint and improve efficiency, Airspeed has invested in technology and eco-friendly assets. Airspeed has invested in hybrid and electric vehicles and is executing more efficient supply chain practices to reduce its environmental impact. This will help Airspeed minimize operating costs and participate in the practices initiated by its environmentally-driven stakeholders. The services offered are also tailored to fit the needs of small and medium-scale enterprises. Airspeed started as an SME, so it knows how to help address start-ups' pain points and needs. The SME program, which will be launched this year, will offer different services such as Pinasped (the online booking platform), Kahanga-hanga PH (a multi-merchant selling platform), PuDo (Pickup and drop-off network partners), Fulfillment by Airspeed and other partners who will offer the access to market, finance, and training. No business will be left behind in the different service offers of Airspeed.

Overall, Airspeed's goal is to continue positively impacting the logistics industry while delivering exceptional service and value to its stakeholders. In 2024, Airspeed continues to make it happen. PR