Alagang Cocolife: empowering agents, protecting Filipino families.

Leading with purpose and teamwork

For Darwin Calvo, Cocolife’s Area Head for Mindanao, success in the field begins with purpose and teamwork. His leadership approach centers on empowering agents to understand the heart behind the products they sell.

“My approach to motivating agents centers on fostering a culture of purpose and empowerment,” Calvo said. “When agents understand the real value and impact of Agapay and Kalinga, they become more driven to share them.”

Calvo shared that teamwork is key to bringing the Alagang Cocolife philosophy to life.

“A collaborative environment allows agents to share insights and experiences, which strengthens their ability to connect with clients authentically,” he said. “When agents work together, they build a supportive community that embodies care, trust, and commitment.”

He also emphasizes empathy and emotional intelligence as essential tools in connecting with clients.

“We remind agents that our work is about improving lives,” Calvo added. “When they view their work as a mission, not just a job, they find deeper purpose and pride in what they do.”

Responding to Filipinos’ health and financial realities

Behind the launch of Cocolife Agapay and Cocolife Kalinga lies extensive research and a deep understanding of what Filipino families truly need today.

According to Rowena Asnan, Cocolife First Vice President and Head of Marketing and Research, the products were developed in direct response to findings from Cocolife’s 2025 nationwide study involving more than 1,500 respondents.

“The launch of Cocolife Agapay and Cocolife Kalinga was driven by the urgent health and financial concerns of Filipinos,” Asnan shared. “Our study revealed that the top two worries, both at 61%, are developing a serious illness and facing unexpected medical expenses.”

The research also showed that cancer (74 percent), heart disease, and stroke are the most feared illnesses among Filipinos. While some turn to health insurance or government assistance programs during medical emergencies, many still rely heavily on personal savings (49 percent) or even loans from family and friends. In 2023, Filipinos paid a staggering 550.2 billion out-of-pocket on healthcare costs accounting for 44 percent of total health spending.

“These numbers highlight the heavy financial burden of healthcare and the urgent need for more accessible solutions,” Asnan noted. “Cocolife developed Agapay and Kalinga under the Alagang Cocolife campaign to help families manage both health risks and financial burdens.”

Compared to the broader coverage of Cocolife Aruga, Agapay and Kalinga offer targeted, affordable protection. Both products provide critical illness benefits through lump-sum payouts for treatment and recovery, along with hospitalization income benefits that help families manage daily expenses during confinement.

“They are more specialized and flexible, ideal for first-time policyholders or those looking for budget-friendly coverage,” Asnan explained. “Through these products, we ensure that Filipinos have meaningful options that match their needs.”

To keep products relevant, Asnan shared the company’s data-driven approach and the use of the Cocolife Idea Hub, an online panel that gathers real-time feedback from clients and policyholders.

“We combine research, client engagement, and industry monitoring to ensure every product we launch stays relevant and impactful,” she said. “With insurance penetration now rising to 1.79 percent of GDP and density increasing by 12.07 percent year-on-year, we’re seeing a growing appetite for protection that we directly address through Agapay and Kalinga.”

Alaga in action

By combining continuous training, research-based innovation, and a culture of care, Cocolife ensures that its promise of Alaga remains strong — empowering agents to protect more Filipino families and helping every client live with confidence, security, and peace of mind. (SPONSORED CONTENT)