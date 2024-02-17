All about the ‘Queens of Change'

Ms. Charinna Barro-Quilaneta, the 2024 JCI Lakambini Davao President, shared how they came up with this project. Accordingly, this idea was thought of in 2022 but it is only now that the group has finally realized it. This highlights the chapter after half a decade since JCI Lakambini Davao came into existence.

“Just like a journal, it showcases the memorable experiences of the chapter, from its history to its legacy projects and how JCI Lakambini Davao has developed over the years,” Pres. Cha said.

She noted that the publication is an avenue to celebrate the achievements of its members, to tell how the ladies were inspired, and gives a wide array of opportunities to grow as individuals, as JCI members who create positive change within the community.

In its maiden issue, it showcased short bios of the 2024 Board of Directors and what motivated them to join JCI Lakambini Davao. In addition, there is also a Senators’ Corner which puts a spotlight on the insights of the chapter’s distinguished JCI Senators.

Articles featuring the activities, projects, and training interventions that the chapter has already undergone for this year’s term were included as well.

For the next issue, the editorial board, headed by its editor-in-chief Eda Christianie C. Capundan, will highlight JCI Lakambini Davao’s founding years - from its time of conception to the charter and the term of its second President. The 2024 activities that fall from February to May and the recently concluded 6th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies will be part of it, too.

“I spearhead the team as the appointed EIC under the mandate of Pres Cha. I am excited to work with my fellow queens on this project,” Ms. Capundan emphasized.

Joining her in the editorial board are Atty. Angelica Dieparine, Literary and Text Editor; Cherilyn Lazel Saludares, Associate Editor for Layout and Design; Zaphira Salipot. Associate Editor for Photography and Arts; Jassy Angeli Suarez, Business Relations Officer; and: Atty. Nikki Louise Tan and Executive Vice President Karen Kristi dela Rosa, Associate Contributors.