All about the ‘Queens of Change'

WHAT could be the best ways to empower communities? Sharing? Narrating? About what?
There is no end to learning, and enriching the mind through others’ experiences is among the effective ways of equipping someone to be more and do more.
The concept of learning through sharing has been one of the most successful weapons of JCI Lakambini Davao in empowering various communities in its area of operation.
“Queentuhan”
For four years now, this group of empowered women has been airing its online talk show called “Queentuhan”, which has become a vehicle for disseminating worthwhile information and handy tips and life hacks. Topics that range from fashion, job and livelihood opportunities and activities to helpful parenting insights have stirred the interest of its audience.
“Queentuhan year 4” was launched on February 11 at Acacia Hotel in Davao City. This time JCI Lakambini Davao had one of the charter members as resource speaker, Cristina Pama with her topic “Empowering Women Through Personal Finance: A Journey to Financial Independence. A topic that is very close to her heart and her passion to share it with her fellow women. She is the Senior Vice President/ Region Head of AMG VisMin, Asia United Bank Corporation.
“The Queens’ Journal”
In the meantime, the JCI Lakambini sisters, being true to the tag “Queens of Change”, launched another worthwhile project that is seen to complement “Queentuhan”. Launched during the 6th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies, February 10, 2024 is JCI Lakambini Davao’s very first Official Publication - The Queens’ Journal. “The Queens’ Journal” encapsulates the numerous events and endeavors that keep the queens busy as they live by their collective goal of extending a hand to different communities in whatever way they can.
Ms. Charinna Barro-Quilaneta, the 2024 JCI Lakambini Davao President, shared how they came up with this project. Accordingly, this idea was thought of in 2022 but it is only now that the group has finally realized it. This highlights the chapter after half a decade since JCI Lakambini Davao came into existence.
“Just like a journal, it showcases the memorable experiences of the chapter, from its history to its legacy projects and how JCI Lakambini Davao has developed over the years,” Pres. Cha said.
She noted that the publication is an avenue to celebrate the achievements of its members, to tell how the ladies were inspired, and gives a wide array of opportunities to grow as individuals, as JCI members who create positive change within the community.
In its maiden issue, it showcased short bios of the 2024 Board of Directors and what motivated them to join JCI Lakambini Davao. In addition, there is also a Senators’ Corner which puts a spotlight on the insights of the chapter’s distinguished JCI Senators.
Articles featuring the activities, projects, and training interventions that the chapter has already undergone for this year’s term were included as well.
For the next issue, the editorial board, headed by its editor-in-chief Eda Christianie C. Capundan, will highlight JCI Lakambini Davao’s founding years - from its time of conception to the charter and the term of its second President. The 2024 activities that fall from February to May and the recently concluded 6th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies will be part of it, too.
“I spearhead the team as the appointed EIC under the mandate of Pres Cha. I am excited to work with my fellow queens on this project,” Ms. Capundan emphasized.
Joining her in the editorial board are Atty. Angelica Dieparine, Literary and Text Editor; Cherilyn Lazel Saludares, Associate Editor for Layout and Design; Zaphira Salipot. Associate Editor for Photography and Arts; Jassy Angeli Suarez, Business Relations Officer; and: Atty. Nikki Louise Tan and Executive Vice President Karen Kristi dela Rosa, Associate Contributors.
The “Queens” website
During the 6th Induction Ceremony, JCI Lakambini Davao likewise launched its own website where everyone can access a wide array of information about the “Queens of Change”.
Pres. Cha takes pride in having established wherein anyone can find every interesting detail about JCI Lakambini Davao, including its projects and partners. It is developed and managed by director for International Affairs Mary Grace Arahan- a co-owner of VisaConnex Education and Migration Services.
“Launching our official publication and official website are dreams coming true for our chapter.” Pres. Cha shared.
Truly, 2024 is not only an awesome year but a season of trailblazing initiatives from the “Queens of Change”!