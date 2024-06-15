AllYouNeedToKnow about the realme C65

It has been a norm for previously launched smartphones that the device’s performance declines after months of use but this is not the case for realme C65. It secured a TÜV Rheinland certification because of its continuous peak performance even after 48 months of use. It was also recommended for its promotion of eye care through low blue light emission.

To help maintain peak performance, users are guaranteed of three years of support through software with two major updates





Safe & Fast Charging

This is not entirely new as realme consistently includes this feature to almost all its smartphone models but it is still worth mentioning. Imagine getting charged 50% in just 30 minutes and fully charged in 77 minutes. Fast-charging is not just enough, it is also needed to be safe and realme C65 has 38 safety protections and an intelligent four-core chip protection. When it comes to battery health, users can expect it to be high even after cycles and all-day battery life with 5000mAh.

Rainwater Smart Touch

Rain or shine, the realme C65 can still deliver. With its Rainwater Smart Touch, the phone uses algorithms to allow the display to stay at least 96% accuracy even when the display is wet with droplets or water or mist. It also allows a proper register of clicks and swipes even with wet or moist hands. Given this impressive feature, of course it is not advisable to soak it under the rain on purpose.

The Rainwater Smart Touch is just one of the multiple built-in hardware and software features for a hassle-free user experience present in this smartphone. Other features include Air Gestures, Dynamic Button, Mini Capsule 2.0, Smart Code Scan, Customized Lowest Brightness, AI Boost, and Riding Mode. All these features are collectively known as “Real Essentials”.

The realme C65 definitely elevates smartphone experience especially to those who are still studying or starting off their career. It has decent and advanced features given its affordable price at P9,999.

If you want to enter the gateway to Quality Champion Experience, the realme C65 is the way. Find out more about this phone on our full review piece and check realme on all its online platforms. #realmeC65 #QualityChampionExperience #realmeMakeItReal