Alpha Floen Financial: Transforming Davao’s business potential

Unlike other financial companies that prioritize attracting many borrowers, Alpha Floen carefully selects a few deserving individuals who can make the most of the funds provided. Also, what sets Alpha Floen apart from other lending companies is their approach to clients whom they treat as family and business partners.

“We believe in them, we trust them that they can grow our funds more. A benefit for them, a benefit for us, and a benefit for the people who invested in this company. So if we continue our business relationship with each other, the company will surely have a bright future ahead,” Roflo said.

He ended, “The future plan is to transpose the goal to other people here in Davao and to understand what is the true purpose of doing business. So, we're changing not only the business framework, but we're changing how business owners do their business.” DSCA