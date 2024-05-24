Alpha Floen Financial: Transforming Davao’s business potential

LACK of funding often acts as a barrier for aspiring entrepreneurs to kickstart their ventures. But what if I told you that Alpha Floen Financial can transform your business dreams into reality?
Alpha Floen Financial is a homegrown company committed to supporting qualified individuals, local businesses, and potential businesses in the retail, distribution, and construction industries.
With interest rates as low as 2.25% per month, Alpha Floen offers fast, paperless, hassle-free, and affordable loans to individuals and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) seeking financial growth.
"Our goal really is to influence or bigyan ng idea ang Davao kung paano magpatayo ng businesses kasi there are a lot of individuals here na magaling talaga mag-negosyo, kulang lang talaga sila ng fundings. Those kinds of people are what we are looking for,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Floen Financial, Dennis Vincent D. Roflo shared in an interview with SunStar Davao.
Loans are classified as follows:
Salary Loan - for regular employees who need funding for personal projects
Business Loan - for business owners aiming for business expansion
Personal Loan - for unemployed individuals within Davao City who owns a property (titled land or vehicle) for collateral
Purchase Order (P.O.) Loan - for companies with P.O. requests from industries
Influence on business framework
More than just a financial institution, the company sees itself as a school, educating people on financial literacy.
Roflo emphasized that he started the company not just for his own benefit, but so that others could benefit from it as well.
Unlike other financial companies that prioritize attracting many borrowers, Alpha Floen carefully selects a few deserving individuals who can make the most of the funds provided. Also, what sets Alpha Floen apart from other lending companies is their approach to clients whom they treat as family and business partners.
“We believe in them, we trust them that they can grow our funds more. A benefit for them, a benefit for us, and a benefit for the people who invested in this company. So if we continue our business relationship with each other, the company will surely have a bright future ahead,” Roflo said.
He ended, “The future plan is to transpose the goal to other people here in Davao and to understand what is the true purpose of doing business. So, we're changing not only the business framework, but we're changing how business owners do their business.” DSCA