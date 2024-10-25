Alsons Dev expands with Nurtura, offering quality homes for young families

Its counterpart, Narra Park Residences Avia, which is located within SOCCSKSARGEN's very first mixed-use development, Avia Estate in Alabel, Sarangani, also carries the signature qualities of Alsons Dev's residential communities under its Nurtura brand.

The variety of housing units for both Nurtura projects—from bungalows to two-story homes—cater to diverse preferences and family needs. These homes feature compact yet space-efficient layouts to maximize functionality and ensure every square foot is usable. Also, the generous lot sizes allow for a garage and garden, ideal for growing families.

"It all begins with strategic space planning," says Tricia A. Dizon, a Makati-based interior decorator with whom Alsons Dev frequently collaborates. " Alsons Dev's in-house planners put a lot of thought into the future homeowners' needs and preferences. We work together to conceptualize and determine the purpose of each space and how prospective buyers intend to use it in everyday living. This becomes our guiding star in creating functional and efficient homes tailored for future homeowners."

Alsons Dev's commitment to efficient planning also extends to construction quality. Every project undergoes rigorous inspections, ensuring each home meets the highest safety standards.

"Alsons Dev' commitment to excellence is evident from concept to execution," said. Greric Santos, proprietor of Greco Construction who worked on the Narra Park Residence projects in Davao and Sarangani. "I can vouch for their high standards for quality because I see how their Construction Management team enforces them rigorously on contractors like myself.”