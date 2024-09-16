Alsons Dev honored with 4 PropertyGuru Awards

Davao's premier property developer, Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), proudly announces its win of two major titles and two Highly Commended awards at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held on September 6, 2024 at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, Taguig City.

Narra Park Residences was named the Winner for Best Housing Development (Metro Davao), while Narra Park Residences Avia took home the title for Best Housing Development (Mindanao).

Additionally, Northtown Residences received a Highly Commended distinction for Best Subdivision Development, and Avia Estate was Highly Commended in the Best Mixed-use Development category.

These recognitions, awarded by the prestigious real estate award-giving body PropertyGuru Philippines in partnership with global brand Kohler, highlight the company’s ability to excel across a diverse range of real estate developments while maintaining high standards of excellence.