An afternoon at the Carnival

Children and their parents, wearing their best carnival-inspired costumes, are greeted with the game strip and face paint stall the moment they walk into the clinic.

"This year's theme has been designed for the kids to enjoy this afternoon simply and at the same time, bring out the inner child among the adults," Dr. Nessy Layug-Nuñez, Prioré medical director, said.

In addition to the fun games, children and guests were treated to filling treats such as fries, sausages, popcorn, nachos, gelato, milk tea, and juices. At the grazing table, adults could also enjoy sliders, cheeses, nuts, and fruits.

"This is an afternoon for everyone to relax and experience the joys of being in a carnival," Dr. Michelle Ingente-Tablante, Prioré medical director, said.