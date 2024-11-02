An afternoon at the Carnival

GAMES. Food. Entertainment.
The Prioré Beauty and Wellness was transformed into a lively carnival on October 26, 2024, when the clinic held its annual Halloween party.
Children and their parents, wearing their best carnival-inspired costumes, are greeted with the game strip and face paint stall the moment they walk into the clinic.
"This year's theme has been designed for the kids to enjoy this afternoon simply and at the same time, bring out the inner child among the adults," Dr. Nessy Layug-Nuñez, Prioré medical director, said.
In addition to the fun games, children and guests were treated to filling treats such as fries, sausages, popcorn, nachos, gelato, milk tea, and juices. At the grazing table, adults could also enjoy sliders, cheeses, nuts, and fruits.
"This is an afternoon for everyone to relax and experience the joys of being in a carnival," Dr. Michelle Ingente-Tablante, Prioré medical director, said.
The Halloween Carnival kicked off with a trick-or-treat. Kids explored the clinic as they hopped from one location to another, collecting sweet treats from the Prioré team.
Acrobats entertained kids while the host treated them to lively and fun games.
The afternoon's highlight was the runway show showcasing the creative costumes of the different participants. In the classic Prioré tradition, kids, adults, and Prioré employees each presented their dazzling costumes and wowed the crowd.
"Beyond being an afternoon of fun, this is also our way of saying thank you to our clients and their families for their continued support," Catherine Lamanosa, Prioré founder and chairperson, said.
November deals
Meanwhile, guests of Prioré are in for a treat as the clinic rolls out its Holiday Bundles.
This November, Prioré is offering up to 60 percent savings for its Facial Bundle Set, RevitaFusion, Venus Legacy + MesoLipo/Mesotherapy, Exilis + Emsculpt, Redustim, and Nail Spa.
"With these offerings, we want you, our guests, to rediscover their confidence in their skin with safe, gentle treatments that support their unique body goals," Dr. Ingente-Tablante said.