ANFLO Group of Companies wins Nation Builders’ Award at 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo

THE Nation Builders’ Award was conferred to the ANFLO Group of Companies by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on their very first Nation Builders’ Commendation during the 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) last October 26, 2023, at the Fiesta Pavilion of the Manila Hotel.

Under the theme, “Vision 2050: The Philippines, A First World Economy”, the conference focused on the attainment of a country that has leapfrogged into a progressive, first world economy in 2050. The award recognized companies that have undertaken infrastructure projects of national significance and are among the movers in laying the groundwork towards achieving a shared vision of a poverty and crime-free Philippines.

The ANFLO Group was among the only two Mindanao-based companies that received the esteemed award, alongside the country’s business giants like San Miguel Corporation, Ayala Group of Companies, SM Investments Corporation, among others. Mr. Ricardo F. Lagdameo, President of Real Estate and Construction, accepted the award. PR