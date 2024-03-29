Angels among us: Love, kindness in the workplace

For one such man of high stature, his humility and warmth remind me so much of my husband Nelson’s own sense of humility and warmth too. Could this be the Passionist branding? I honestly think so. I definitely felt it in my heart too.

How many of our well-placed high-ranking officials are this humble and kind? I wonder. And to top it all off, he ate with us. He regaled us with real-life stories of triumphs and trials he has been through. I enjoyed this lunch fellowship with RD Allan as one of the Top 3 blessings of my life.

What was I most grateful for in this experience? I am grateful for the warmth of human persons in high places of government, especially RD Allan. I am grateful for his availability and generosity.

How was that lunch meeting forged? It began with an outreach activity organized by the ADU JHS CMO office through Miss Jewel. And to make the long story short, love begets love, RD Allan wanted to say thank you by inviting them to his office.

​Fast forward to 2024, I turned 46 years old on January 15 this year. After a long working day in the ADDU College, as we were going home to Catalunan Grande a little late at 8:15 p.m., I received a video call from no less than RD Allan himself. I am genuinely touched by his thoughtfulness.

Of course, we shared the same zeal for the mission of education and we shared a hearty laugh again. Thank you RD Allan for your love and kindness to me. Your heart was big enough to include not only Nelson but also Teacher Nanan. You told me you knew of my life partly because of Nelson’s sharing with you. But I would like to describe our relationship as one of angels among us. We are sent by God to one another to minister to one another in love and kindness. By Frances Nina Fernandez-Bitang/Contributor