Angels Walk for Autism 2024

SM Cares recently reaffirmed its commitment to promoting autism-inclusive SM malls as it successfully conducted this year’s ASP Angels Walk for Autism in partnership with Autism Society Philippines.

The main event was held last April 21 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Simultaneous walks in SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao were also held, with more walks to follow in SM City Iloilo and SM City Lucena.