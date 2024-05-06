Angels Walk for Autism 2024

Feature

SM Cares, ASP partner for a more Autism-OK Philippines
SM Cares recently reaffirmed its commitment to promoting autism-inclusive SM malls as it successfully conducted this year’s ASP Angels Walk for Autism in partnership with Autism Society Philippines. 

The main event was held last April 21 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Simultaneous walks in SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Davao were also held, with more walks to follow in SM City Iloilo and SM City Lucena.

Various representatives from key organizations and communities graced the nationwide event to show their support towards an Autism-OK Philippines. Shown in the photo are: SM Prime Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy (right), SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan (second from right), SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs Engr. Bien Mateo (right, back), Miss Philippines Universe 2023 Michelle Dee (center) with her mother Melanie Marquez (third from left), Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne (second from right), and Delegation of the European Union in the Philippines Deputy Ambassador Dr. Ana Isabel Sanchez Ruiz (left).
This year’s Angels Walk for Autism was the biggest one yet with over 23,000 participants, including persons with autism and their families, professionals, and supporters from various sectors of society locally and abroad.

Coming together as one in calling for a more autism-friendly Philippines, simultaneous events were also held in provincial locations. The Cebu leg held at SM Seaside City Cebu had 1,900 attendees while 1,229 attendees attended the Davao leg held at SM City Davao.
First launched in 2000, the annual Angels Walk for Autism aims to inspire inclusion and acceptance for persons on the autism spectrum by celebrating them and showcasing their talents, while raising public awareness of the role of the autism community in society and nation-building.

SM, a longtime advocate for disability inclusion, recognizes the importance of creating safe spaces for everyone. The walk provides a supportive environment for families with children on the spectrum, allowing parents and guardians to feel at ease in a public setting – especially when visiting any SM Supermalls.

The annual ASP Angels Walk for Autism is part of SM Cares’ ongoing programs advocating Persons with Disabilities. Aside from this, SM Cares spearheads initiatives that promote sustainability and the development of the community, including programs on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Senior Citizens, and Children and Youth, as well as the Bike-Friendly SM initiative, in addition to its Programs on Environment.

To learn more about these programs, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares. PR

