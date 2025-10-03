Apex Mining bags 2025 Regional twin search awards

Apex Mining Co., one of the country’s leading mining companies, was honored by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) after winning the Regional Twin Search for Outstanding Labor Management Cooperation (LMC) and Grievance Machinery (GM) under the non-unionized category.
The recognition highlights the company’s strong commitment to maintaining a harmonious relationship between management and employees. The company’s LMC, composed of employee representatives, plays a key role in strengthening cooperation within the organization. Meanwhile, the Grievance Machinery Award recognizes Apex Mining’s effective system in addressing employee concerns, ensuring prompt resolution of issues, and fostering workplace harmony.
The NCMB Regional Screening Committee was composed of Dir. Gerie D. Lampitco, representative of DOLE XI/RCC-XI; Dr. Myrna S. Viado, DBA, representative of the academe; and Ms. Rossana C. Calingin, representative of PMAP.
The awarding ceremony was held on July 23, 2025, at Club Samal Resort, Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.
With this win, Apex Mining Co., Inc. will represent Region XI (unorganized sector) at the national level. The recognition reflects the company’s core principle of “Malasakit”—genuine concern for employees, the community, and the environment.
Five members of Apex Mining’s Supply Chain Management team recently earned professional certifications from the Philippine Institute for Supply Management (PISM). The company actively supports capability-building initiatives, helping employees enhance their personal and professional credentials to achieve industry-recognized competencies that drive company growth and sustainability.
The conferment of certificates was held on August 14, 2025, at the Westin Hotel, Pasig City.
Monark Foundation, Inc. held its 39th Commencement Exercises on July 25, 2025, in Cagayan de Oro. Apex Mining President and CEO, Luis R. Sarmiento, ASEAN Eng., served as keynote speaker, inspiring graduates as they embark on their professional journeys.
A total of 67 graduates completed their training, including 19 Apex Mining scholars. Through this partnership, Apex and Monark Foundation continue to empower more young individuals by equipping them with skills for brighter futures.
“Sana ang maging pundasyon ng ating pagiging isang NCII graduate ay ang pagkakaroon ng malasakit. Malasakit sa ating trabaho, sa ating mga ka-trabaho, at sa ating pinagtatrabahuhan. Sa Apex Mining, malasakit ang puno’t dulo ng lahat ng aming gawain. Nakaukit sa puso ng bawat empleyado ng Apex Mining na ang kapwa natin ay mahalaga, at sila ang inspirasyon upang pagbutihin ang ating trabaho.”— Luis R. Sarmiento, ASEAN Eng., President and CEO, Apex Mining Co., Inc.
Apex Mining Co., Inc. was recognized by TESDA as the Kabalikat Provincial Winner in the Industry Category for its outstanding contribution to advancing Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the region.
The award was presented on September 11, 2025, during a ceremony held at D’Leonor Inland Resort and Adventure Park, Buhangin, Davao City. This recognition affirms Apex Mining’s continued support for education and skills training for both its employees and the wider community.
Among its initiatives is the establishment of its own vocational school, Apex Community Technological Training and Assessment Center Inc. (ACT-TACI), which serves as a hub for technical training and assessment for community members and employees.
Through these programs, Apex Mining continues to provide opportunities for practical training, internships, and technology-sharing in support of TVET in the Davao Region.
Apex Mining encourages its employees to embrace smart investing through COL Financial’s Corporate Investment Program. This initiative supports the company’s thrust of empowering employees to achieve financial growth and stability.
In photo (L-R): Baltazar, Apex Mining’s Ma. Teresa Pacis – AVP for Corporate Affairs and Communication; COL Financial’s Donna Impreso and Janina Sto. Domingo.
Apex Mining’s Emergency Response Team, together with Apeks, joined the 66th Araw ng Mawab.
On July 1, 2025, Apex Mining highlighted its value of malasakit by donating 30 hospital beds and medicines to the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro. Present were Resident Manager Engr. Uldarico C. Relente, Legal Manager Atty. Ian Z. Uy, Admin Division Manager Engr. Ferdinand B. Dobli, with Gov. Raul G. Mabanglo.
On August 19–20, 2025, Apex @YoS (Apex at Your Service) assisted 420 residents of Barangays Malamodao and Panibasan in Maco.
Apex Mining sponsored a Kasalan ng Parokya during the founding anniversary of the Immaculate of Mary Quasi-Parish in Barangay Elizalde, Maco, Davao de Oro, where several couples tied the knot.