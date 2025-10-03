Apex Mining bags 2025 Regional twin search awards

Apex Mining Co., one of the country’s leading mining companies, was honored by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) after winning the Regional Twin Search for Outstanding Labor Management Cooperation (LMC) and Grievance Machinery (GM) under the non-unionized category.

The recognition highlights the company’s strong commitment to maintaining a harmonious relationship between management and employees. The company’s LMC, composed of employee representatives, plays a key role in strengthening cooperation within the organization. Meanwhile, the Grievance Machinery Award recognizes Apex Mining’s effective system in addressing employee concerns, ensuring prompt resolution of issues, and fostering workplace harmony.

The NCMB Regional Screening Committee was composed of Dir. Gerie D. Lampitco, representative of DOLE XI/RCC-XI; Dr. Myrna S. Viado, DBA, representative of the academe; and Ms. Rossana C. Calingin, representative of PMAP.

The awarding ceremony was held on July 23, 2025, at Club Samal Resort, Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.

With this win, Apex Mining Co., Inc. will represent Region XI (unorganized sector) at the national level. The recognition reflects the company’s core principle of “Malasakit”—genuine concern for employees, the community, and the environment.

Career Development for Competent and Future-Ready Supply Chain Professionals

Five members of Apex Mining’s Supply Chain Management team recently earned professional certifications from the Philippine Institute for Supply Management (PISM). The company actively supports capability-building initiatives, helping employees enhance their personal and professional credentials to achieve industry-recognized competencies that drive company growth and sustainability.

The conferment of certificates was held on August 14, 2025, at the Westin Hotel, Pasig City.